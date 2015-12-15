Kioxia and HPE Team Up to Send SSDs into Space, Bound for the International Space Station

HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 Program Features KIOXIA SSDs in the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System and HPE ProLiant Server Used for Research Experiments





TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kioxia Corporation today announced its proud participation in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) program. As part of the program, KIOXIA SSDs provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment to conduct scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, the first in-space commercial edge computing and AI-enabled system to run on the ISS, is part of a greater mission to significantly advance computing and reduce dependency on communications as space exploration continues to expand. For example, astronauts can achieve increased autonomy by processing data directly on the ISS, eliminating the need to send raw data to Earth to be processed, analyzed and sent back to space.

Designed to perform various high-performance computing tasks in space, including real-time image processing, deep learning, and scientific simulations, the HPE SBC-2 utilizes a combination of HPE’s edge computing solutions, including the HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System, a rugged and compact system, and the HPE ProLiant server for high-performing capabilities. The HPE SBC-2 targets a range of workloads and has already helped advance progress in healthcare, image processing, natural disaster recovery, 3D printing, 5G, AI and more.

As a sponsor of the HPE SBC-2, Kioxia has provided flash-based SSDs, including KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS and KIOXIA XG Series NVMe™ SSDs, to enable these solutions. These flash-based SSDs are better-suited than traditional hard disk drive storage to withstand the power, performance and reliability requirements of outer space, as they have no moving parts, are less susceptible to electromagnetic waves and provide faster performance.

Kioxia has been collaborating with HPE to create best-in-class storage solutions for years, and the company’s products enable a broad range of HPE solutions, from mobile to data center to enterprise.

