KLAS ranks Wolters Kluwer’s Emmi #1 for Patient Engagement: Patient-Driven Care Management

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced that Emmi Patient Engagement was ranked Best in KLAS® in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. KLAS Research, which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors, rated Emmi as top performing for Patient Driven Care Management—tools that extend beyond patient communications to provide guidance that helps patients manage their own care.

“We are honored to have Emmi recognized as ‘Best in KLAS’ and see it as a reflection of our commitment to provide measurable insights from clinical experts that help improve care and patient education,” said Greg Samios, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health. “Like all solutions in our UpToDate family, Emmi provides access to trustworthy, vetted, evidence-based and actionable information and content through the entire patient health journey.”

About Emmi, the top-ranked patient-driven care management solution



Emmi is a part of Wolters Kluwer’s award-winning suite of clinical effectiveness products which offers vetted content from medical experts that helps improve care and provides medical education content for clinicians, pharmacists, health systems, payers, patients and members.

Emmi is powered by evidence-based content developed by experts at UpToDate®, Wolters Kluwer’s clinical decision tool that is used by more than two million clinicians in more than 190 countries. As the patient-facing extension of UpToDate, Emmi provides empowering patient engagement content and personalized communications using resources like interactive videos. Emmi helps both providers and payers partner with patients/members to go beyond the point of care and help optimize care across the continuum to achieve better clinical, financial, and quality outcomes.

Emmi recognition grounded in customer feedback



KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals and uses the responses to rate patient engagement software. Evaluation questions cover several areas, including Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product features, Relationship, and Value. Respondents to this year’s survey noted a number of key benefits for using Emmi, including customization and continual product evolution.

Among the comments Emmi received, a director at a health care provider stated in November of 2022:



“Wolters Kluwer continues to deliver. Emmi is a tried-and-true product. It is not technologically heavy. Whenever there is a need for customization or personalization within a market or a medical specialty, Wolters Kluwer rises to the occasion. They offer up new content and new videos and are willing to customize or consider reconfiguration to make sure that our providers have a voice, a choice, and the ability to elect what content is presented to our patients.”

The customer continued and discussed Emmi’s continual product evolution: “At the same time, Wolters Kluwer continues to improve their product. Last year, the vendor spent a fair amount of time working on diversity inclusion. They added additional characters, skin types, voices, and graphical images to be more diverse and inclusive. This year, the vendor has a product road map that includes additional use cases. For example, they offer pre-procedure education for radiology. MRI and CT scans get canceled all the time because people show up without being prepped accordingly. Wolters Kluwer continues to improve, deliver, and daydream with me as we evolve in our road map.”

About Best in KLAS



Best in KLAS is a recognition given by KLAS Research to health technology solution providers for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” noted Adam Gale, CEO at KLAS Research “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT. KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

Wolters Kluwer will be honored for Emmi and also Sentri7 Infection Prevention at the Best in KLAS Show 2023 on April 17, 2023, at HIMSS23 in Chicago, Illinois.

