New York Life Names Jomil Guerrero as Next Chief Diversity Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York Life, America’s largest mutual life insurer1, today announced the appointment of Jomil Guerrero as the company’s next Chief Diversity Officer (CDO). Ms. Guerrero will be responsible for building on existing work and continuing to foster a diverse and inclusive culture into New York Life’s talent practices, business strategy, and community engagement. Most recently a Managing Director within New York Life Investment Management, LLC, she will report to Kathleen Navarro, Senior Vice President, head of Business Enablement, who will continue to oversee all DE&I efforts.

“At New York Life, diversity, equity & inclusion are deeply embedded in our culture and how we operate our business. With our company-wide commitment to DE&I and Jomil’s exceptional leadership, I am looking forward to advancing our DE&I and social justice efforts and finding new ways to have an even greater impact on our company and the communities we serve,” said Craig DeSanto, CEO & President, New York Life.

Ms. Guerrero has been a dynamic driver of DE&I efforts both inside and outside New York Life. She has served as a co-lead of the company’s Social Justice Working Group advising the Social Justice Steering Committee established in 2020. The Group’s recommendations included evolving New York Life’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion to become the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Center for Awareness and Advocacy (DE&I Center), which focuses on continuing inclusion and engagement initiatives while expanding professional development with a goal of personal growth and career mobility for diverse employees.

“Jomil is a proven and passionate leader, and I am thrilled for her to be assuming the role of Chief Diversity Officer. She has deep knowledge of New York Life’s business, is a strong culture carrier, and her extensive involvement in our DE&I initiatives make her uniquely well-suited to take on this critical role. I am excited for her to continue to develop and elevate our strong DE&I platform in this next important chapter,” said Kathleen Navarro.

Ms. Guerrero is an Advisory Board Member of New York Life’s Latinos for Excellence, Advancement & Development (LEAD) employee resource group (ERG.) She previously served as a Co-Chair of ENABLE, the company’s ERG dedicated to raising disability-focused awareness. Ms. Guerrero recently became a Board member of the Reasons to Smile Foundation Inc., a non-profit with a goal to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities reach their potential within the workforce and community. In 2021, she was included in Profiles in Diversity Journal’s inaugural list of Latino Leaders Worth Watching.

Ms. Guerrero was most recently Chief Operating Officer of IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments boutique. She joined New York Life in 2011 as Director of Finance for both NYLIM and NYL Investors. Since then, she has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Managing Director, head of Global Marketing Operations for New York Life Investment Management. Prior to New York Life, she was U.S. Controller for the Riverside Company and Controller at Muirfield Capital Management. She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a BS in accounting.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

1Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

“New York Life Investments” is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

Contacts

Jacqueline Meere



New York Life



(212) 576-5301



[email protected]