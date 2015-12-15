Hush, a Detroit Based Cybersecurity Start-Up Selected for MissionLink 2023 Accelerator Program

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hush, a startup from Detroit – the arsenal of democracy – has been selected for MissionLink’s 2023 accelerator program. The MissionLink.Next program connects innovative startups with national security insiders, thought leaders, commercial sector customers, and investors. These connections place members on a fast track to developing the next generation of solutions the government can use to address national security threats.

“We are honored to join the MissionLink.Next 2023 cohort,” said Mykolas Rambus, Hush Co-Founder, and CEO. ” We recognize the growing need for cybersecurity solutions that protect the privacy of government entities and civil servants. We are excited to continue developing our technology with the help of MissionLink so we can reach a wider audience in the public sector.

“We are thrilled to have Hush as part of our elite 2023 cohort,” said founding board member Andy Lustig, partner at Cooley LLP. “Hush’s AI driven cybersecurity platform is innovative and timely, critical to the mission of national security, and we are eager to have Mykolas Rambus a part of MissionLink’s trusted innovation ecosystem.”

MissionLink is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network of decision-makers, government leaders, top founders, and CEOs from across the US. All members specialize in cutting-edge mission-critical capabilities such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other emerging technologies which are all key priorities for national security. The program provides members with mentorship, resources, and access to a network of investors and potential partners. For more information, visit Missionlinknext.com.

Hush is a cybersecurity platform designed to protect businesses against social engineering, impersonation, phishing, and brand risk. Powered by an advanced AI platform Hush reduces your organization’s digital attack surface by protecting your business’s most important assets, your personnel. Hush uncovers everything the web knows about your employees and helps them remove privacy issues that create risk. For more information, visit GoHush.com

