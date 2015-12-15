Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.

Now in its 12th year, the awards program is one of the longest-standing and most influential business awards for organizations to gain recognition for their cloud-based offerings. The Cloud Awards celebrate cloud-based innovations across a wide range of industries such as health care, security, and CRM, among others, in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, Australia and the UK.

“Our mission is to help small businesses close more deals and grow their business,” says Dominic Allon, CEO at Pipedrive. ”We’re thrilled to be recognized by the Cloud Awards as the best SaaS for small businesses in the US: it’s a testament to the power of our easy and effective platform, and the efforts of the whole Pipedrive team.”

Pipedrive’s award-winning customer relationship management (CRM), designed to help small businesses drive revenue and become profitable, serves more than 100,000 customers in over 175 countries. The company is dedicated to helping small companies scale their businesses by providing simple, easy-to-use yet effective tools to streamline workflow, eliminate distractions and help oversee performance in a single intuitive, visual platform.

“The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its twelfth year. All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing, worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated,” says Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams. “Pipedrive is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their solution takes the industry a step forward. “There were many innovative solutions among the finalists, but Pipedrive’s solution proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice for selection as the ultimate category winner for Best Software as a Service USA-SMB.”

The complete list of winners for the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards can be found here.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

