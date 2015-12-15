Praetorian Marks Year of Outstanding Achievements, Innovation, and Growth

Company’s Launch of Chariot Platform was the Central Focus of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASM—Praetorian, a leading offensive security company, today announced company milestones achieved and overall performance for 2022. The company’s achievements included growth in revenue and new enterprise customers; several key hires to help propel the company into the future; the launch of its industry-leading platform, Chariot, and the release of several other new and improved products and service offerings; and the honor of being named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list for 2022.

“In 2022, Praetorian continued to innovate, and expand and we emerged smarter, stronger, and even better positioned to serve our clients and partners,” said Chief Executive Officer Nathan Sportsman. “With the launch of Chariot and the open-sourcing of Nosey Parker, a feature of the Chariot Platform, Praetorian demonstrated its commitment to helping businesses improve and maximize their defensive investments. In adding two outstanding industry leaders – Andrew McFarland as chief operating officer and Alexander Pagoulatos as vice president of product – to the Praetorian team and being named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list for 2022, the company continued to show its dedication to cultivating an environment focused on enriching and supporting our most important resource, our people.”

Company Growth

In a year of continued economic challenges, Praetorian achieved 25% year-over-year revenue growth while maintaining profitability. The company also now has employees on four continents.

Praetorian Launches Revolutionary Attack Surface Management and Adversarial Emulation Platform, Chariot

Built from a decade of offensive security experience, Chariot performs continuous attack surface discovery with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation and provides risk-based prioritization with expertise that results in zero false positives. Praetorian’s offensive security engineers rapidly adopt and codify new attacker tactics and techniques to pressure test each customer’s cybersecurity posture against the latest threats. Delivery of validated true positives happens seamlessly through integrations with third-party bug-tracking software. The platform integrates with team communication channels to provide subject matter experts resolution, reducing mean time to remediation. The outcome is a reduction of organizational risk. Additionally, the company open-sourced the regular expression-based (RegEx) scanning capabilities of its Nosey Parker secret scanning tool, a key feature of the Chariot platform.

New and Improved Service Offerings

Under the umbrella of product security, Praetorian accomplished the following:

Web3 Security: Praetorian started offering decentralized application (DApp) security assessments, including code review of on-chain components. The company also expanded into DApp threat models.

Key Personnel Appointments

The company added several key hires in 2022.

Andrew McFarland, Chief Operating Officer: An astute operations executive known for developing innovative business strategies and client-focused solutions in fast-paced environments to drive growth and improve margins. A proven leader who develops employees, drives vision, and exceeds customer goals, McFarland is a trusted advisor to investors and executive teams.

Alexander Pagoulatos, Vice President of Product: An energetic and collaborative leader experienced in consistently growing effective teams, shaping the strategy of organizations, and successfully executing with vision in both the public and private sectors. As vice president of Product, Alex is responsible for leading the product team and championing a product vision that solves for today's greatest cybersecurity challenges.

Named as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces in 2022

The Best Workplaces list results from a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Inc. Magazine previously identified Praetorian as a Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018.

