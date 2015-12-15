Korn Ferry Completes Acquisition of Salo

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that it has completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Salo, LLC.

Salo is a leading provider of finance, accounting and HR interim talent, with a strong focus on serving clients in healthcare, among other industries. The company’s substantial interim professional solutions and contract staffing expertise will enhance Korn Ferry’s industry-leading organizational consulting portfolio.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry’s adjusted earnings.

