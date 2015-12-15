GuidePoint Security Adds Fortress as the Latest Technology Partner in the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

Leading cybersecurity solutions and consulting provider to help promote stronger ICS security for the public sector

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Fortress joined its Emerging Cyber Vendor Program. Through this partnership, Fortress will leverage GuidePoint’s federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement to expand their federal footprint. As part of this program, Fortress’ platform of third-party risk management, cyber supply chain security and vulnerability management solutions is now available under GuidePoint’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract #GS-35F-508CA.

“With many breaches originating from the cyber supply chain, it’s important to have a holistic view of risk across the IT and OT ecosystem of critical infrastructure and extended supply chain,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “Government mandates require moving to a zero trust security model and Fortress provides cyber risk management solutions for mission critical supply chains that support this mission.”

“The cyber war to protect information and intellectual property is already underway. It’s not a matter of if companies and government organizations are vulnerable — it’s to what degree,” said Nick Nilan, Fortress Chief Revenue Officer, Fortress Information Security. “Partnering with GuidePoint Security allows our government partners greater access to the solutions they will need to keep their data safe and secure.”

The Fortress Platform (FP) is a real-life tested, scalable data-reporting solution already in use as the system of record for United States critical infrastructure and the Department of Defense. These custom solutions help organizations gather information in real time, conduct vendor and component risk, and monitor supply chain components from raw materials to finished products-with all information delivered via a custom dashboard saving costly time and resources.

For more information on GuidePoint Security’s Emerging Cyber Vendor Program, go to https://www.guidepointsecurity.com/emerging-cyber-vendor-program/.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

About Fortress

Fortress Information Security secures critical industries from cybersecurity and operational threats stemming from vendors, assets, and software in their supply chains. Fortress is the only end-to-end platform that connects intelligence surrounding vendors, information technology and operational technology assets, and software through a holistic, fit-for-purpose approach. Fortress has also partnered with its customers and suppliers to form the Asset-to-Vendor (A2V) Network, which facilitates the secure and seamless exchange of asset information and security intelligence, enabling collaborative workflows to better understand and remediate potential issues. Fortress serves critical industries such as energy, government, aerospace & defense, critical manufacturing, industrial automation, automotive, and healthcare.

