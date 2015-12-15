LBank Exchange Will List LiveGreen Coin (LGC) on February 10, 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LiveGreen Coin (LGC) on February 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 UTC on February 10, 2023.

With the power of blockchain and its community, LiveGreen Coin (LGC) is here to help reverse the impacts of climate change, enabling users to save the world while being rewarded financially. Its native token LGC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on February 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LiveGreen Coin

Happy Panda Handels GmbH is an Austrian telecommunications company with several subsidiaries around the world, including Romania, Turkey and Tanzania. The company is newly founded, but has also provided outstanding performance on the Western European markets in the past year. It deals with the trade of telecommunications equipment as well as the sale of solar panels.

The head of the company considers it extremely important to give back to nature and the community. To make the planet greener, healthier and livable in the long term with the huge potential of cryptocurrency, LiveGreen Coin (LGC) was developed by HAPPY PANDA Handels GmbH, with an experienced team consists of cryptography experts, developers, business specialists and advisors.

Giving back to the community is the main goal of LGC project. The team wants to make a great impact on the environment, but not the way most people do. They want to make a change and make carbon footprint smaller. Happy Panda Handels GmbH has been working in the field of solar panels for years, but they wanted to do something different, something that not many companies have done before, enabling users to help the Earth and use their cryptocurrency at the same time, with the potential of earning money.

Specifically speaking, LGC aims to focus on restoration and conservation practices, to both educate and communicate the importance of ecology in climate change. LGC also plans to help the wider public to better understand the importance of biodiversity and its role in a stable climate. The team is applying a financial incentive structure to restoring and protecting the environment, harnessing the power of blockchain and its community to help reverse the impacts of climate change. Additionally, in order to address the problems of fake news saying climate change is a hoax, the team is creating a new social network, where information and advertisements are carefully overviewed all the time, keeping users safe.

LGC believes a key element of creating a more environmentally aware, sustainable society is through sensitizing local-scale communities and reconnecting them with nature and its ecosystems. The team would like to give the opportunity to every holder to take part in its non-profit grant program, where they can do small things to help the planet by becoming LGC holder and apply for their funds. The grant will be used by winners in order to benefit the future of the Earth.

About LGC Token

LGC is the native token of LiveGreen Coin project. CoinPhone will be the first place where users can use their LGC as an everyday mean of payment. The online shop is starting very soon, with a wide range of products to choose from. The biggest advantage is that users can get electronic devices at wholesale prices with LGC tokens and can even collect LGC tokens as part of a loyalty program.

Based on BEP-20. LGC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 4% is allocated to founders, 5% is provided for salaries, 5% is provided for CEX liquidity, 12% will be used for marketing and development, 12% is provided for DEX liquidity, 20% is allocated for staking pools, 20% is provided for burn events, and the remaining 24% is allocated to investors. The circulating 678,232,114 LGC now (67,8%) and 321,767,886 (32,2%) LGC tokens burned. It collects a total of 8% tax on each buy/sell, of which 2% will be used for marketing, 3% will be rewards for the holders, 2% is provided for LP, and the remaining 1% will be burned.

The LGC project is a CERTIK audited project: https://www.certik.com/projects/livegreencoin

LGC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on February 10, 2023, investors who are interested in the LiveGreen Coin investment can easily buy and sell LGC token on LBank Exchange by then.

