Missouri Winery, Röbller Vineyard, Recognized in Karen MacNeil’s The Wine Bible

Röbller Vineyard was honored by Karen MacNeil in her book The Wine Bible 3rd Edition (Workman Publishing 2022.) Röbller’s winemaker, Jerry Mueller, surprised the fine-wine world with the results of his meticulous approach to crafting fine wine in Missouri, which many thought not possible.

New Haven, Connecticut–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – Röbller Vineyard in New Haven, Missouri was recognized in the newest release of Karen MacNeil’s book, The Wine Bible 3rd Edition (Workman Publishing 2022. Karen and her books are trusted resources and top references for sommeliers. Winemaker Jerry Mueller accepted this honor as validation for his efforts to raise the profile of Missouri wine .

“Karen MacNeil’s wine knowledge and experience is beyond incredible. You can rely on her insight,” said Jerry. “She and her staff evaluate thousands of fine wines from all over the globe, so it’s rewarding to know our wines and message are cutting through.”

Jerry was reached through email as they were considering the winery for the latest edition. Intrigued by his many positive reviews, staff members found his website communicated a degree of professionalism not found in the region. At first, he could not quite believe it, but was humbled by the honor.

Being included in Karen’s latest update is serious recognition for a region known more for its historic contribution to the US wine industry than for current winemaking. Jerry has raised the stakes, and his work challenges an industry convinced that producing fine wines isn’t possible.

Karen’s staff found Röbller Vineyard wines European in style , different and compelling. They insisted Röbller wines should be recognized and promoted because they are “doing things we just don’t see.”

Jerry takes a dynamic approach to the science of producing wine, combining modern techniques and innovation with European tradition to create world-class wine. The family business includes vineyards which have been producing for over 30 years. Röbller Vineyard invites both wine lovers and wine neophytes to experience Röbller wine, born of a love for great wine and crafted with precision.

The winery is located in New Haven on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River near Hermann. It is part of the Hermann Wine Trail, which is geared more toward history and tourism than wine. Most other wine regions focus on wine quality to draw visitors. Röbller Vineyard is leading Missouri in fine wine quality and the local industry should take notice.

ABOUT Röbller Vineyard

At Röbller Vineyard, winegrowing and great winemaking are its passions. The complex, premium wines reflect its dedication to the land and its culture. As one of the Midwest’s top estate-style wineries, Röbller Vineyard is its pride and legacy.

From modest beginnings, Röbller founder Robert Mueller and his wife Lois relocated from their home in St. Louis to New Haven, returning to their German heritage and their love of winemaking. Winemaking at home was always part of the Mueller family culture.

Röbller Vineyard carries a rich character and history. For over 200 years, the land offered row crops, orchard fruit, and livestock, all self-sustaining. Today, Röbller maintains this ideal through their estate-grown wines.

