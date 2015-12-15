Leading Sustainability Recruitment Firm Acre Taps Korn Ferry Partner to Lead Financial Services Practice in U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acre, a sustainability-focused recruitment and executive search firm, has announced the addition of Gloria Mirrione as Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact investing, Americas.





Based in New York, Gloria is driving Acre’s growth in sustainable finance & impact investing in the U.S. Gloria has extensive background in guiding c-suite executives across financial services to integrate ESG and create additionality for clients through increasing their focus on sustainability and impact.

“Sustainability is transforming the way companies prioritize talent – particularly in financial services, where companies have a unique opportunity to impact meaningful change. Acre is leading that transformation,” Gloria said. “By expanding its sustainable finance team of leading experts, Acre is demonstrating its strong commitment to creating systemic change for the planet and society and activating people’s potential.”

Most recently, Gloria served as Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry, where she was focused within asset management and co-lead the ESG & Impact Investing practice. She brings more than 20 years’ experience in professional services – eight of which focused on sustainability – having worked in global executive recruitment, focused broadly within financial services at all levels. She has worked with many global commercial and investment banks, and asset owners & investment managers, with a focus in the private markets.

“Gloria’s standout track record of identifying Chief Sustainability Officers, Heads of ESG, and impact investing leaders within this sector make her an extremely important addition to Acre’s growing team in the U.S,” said Richard Wright, Acre’s CEO. “It is our ambition to shape a future where sustainability, impact and diversity are embedded in every organization’s operations and value systems.”

Acre recently also announced certification as a B Corporation, joining the ranks of only about 2,000 companies that have this certification in the U.S. and Canada, and just over 5,000 across the globe.

About Acre

Acre is the world’s market-leader in search, recruitment and talent development exclusively focused on integrating sustainability and catalyzing positive change across business, finance, and energy. Acre has placed thousands of professionals in over 40 countries globally since 2003. Twenty years of focus on sustainability has given us an in-depth understanding of the sectors in which we operate, enabling us to consult, challenge and advise our clients to create a more sustainable future.

