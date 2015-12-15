o9 Solutions to Host “The Planet Needs Global Sustainable Supply Chains” Panel at SXSW 2023

o9 will be joined by Dr. Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, Head of MIT’s Sustainable Supply Chain Lab, and Montse Montaner, Novartis’ former Chief Sustainability Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it is hosting a panel titled, “The Planet Needs Global Sustainable Supply Chains” at SXSW 2023—an essential destination for global professionals that prove the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

The panel, set for March 13 as part of the SXSW 2023 Climate Change Track, will explore the critical role that global supply chains play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change. While companies across the globe are recognizing the importance of sustainability initiatives and acknowledging that sustainability is intrinsically connected with their supply chains, without visibility they cannot meaningfully reduce their carbon footprint. The panel speakers will discuss how cutting-edge digital supply chain technologies with advanced ESG modeling, analytics and planning capabilities are changing the game when it comes to enabling industries to truly understand their environmental impact and adopt sustainable, low-carbon operating models.

o9’s Co-Founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala will be joined onstage in Austin by Dr. Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, Head of MIT’s Sustainable Supply Chain Lab, and Montse Montaner, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Novartis. The panel will be moderated by Stanton Thomas, o9’s Senior Vice President of Sustainability.

“The concerns about the negative impacts of climate change have expanded beyond individual companies and have become important goals for the global community. Yet, large supply chains continue to be the source of the majority of the environmental and social impact globally,” said Gottemukkala. “The challenge most organizations face is that until now, supply chain operations and ESG have been completely separate disciplines. At SXSW, we look forward to discussing how looking at supply chain and sustainability as integral components—and coupling that with next-generation planning technology—will allow leaders to roll out more impactful eco-risk strategies that have a positive impact on achieving their net-zero goals.”

The o9-hosted SXSW panel details are as follows:

Session Description: The Planet Needs Global Sustainable Supply Chains

Although 90% of a company's environmental impact comes from its supply chain, organizations struggle to understand their true environmental impact because most of it occurs in the far-away corners of their supply chains. Without visibility, companies cannot meaningfully reduce their carbon footprint, making the fight against climate change virtually impossible. Digital supply chain technologies with advanced ESG modeling, analytics and planning capabilities will be essential in enabling industries to adopt sustainable, low-carbon operating models. Consumers will benefit from an abundance of competitively-priced sustainable product options. Inaction will have the opposite effect as disruptive climate events will make supply chains increasingly unreliable and costly. Date/Time: Monday, March 13, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CST

Monday, March 13, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CST Location: Austin Downtown Marriott, Waller Ballroom AB

To learn more about o9’s sustainability offering, visit www.o9solutions.com/sustainability. More on the topic of sustainable supply chains will be discussed at aim10x global 2023, o9’s premier online event for supply chain, sustainability, procurement and revenue management professionals, which will take place virtually March 28-29. Register for free today.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

