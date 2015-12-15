Life Storage Recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Best Employers

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSI #LSI—Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the receipt of a national award recognizing the company’s culture. For 2023, for the second consecutive year, Life Storage has been named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes magazine.

“This award is extremely meaningful to us because it is based entirely on feedback from our team,” said Life Storage Chief Executive Officer Joe Saffire. “We continually work to provide our employees with a great experience and are proud to receive this honor for the second year in a row.”

Companies recognized by Forbes magazine’s as “America’s Best Employers 2023” were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The full list can be found here.

Life Storage employs over 2,000 employees nationwide, with opportunities available on both store and corporate teams. To learn more about open positions at Life Storage please visit our careers site.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com.

