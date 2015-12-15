Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2022

SaaS annualized recurring revenue grew 19.3%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $452.2 million, up 4.3% from $433.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. On an organic basis (excluding COVID-related revenues), revenues grew 6.0%. Non-GAAP total revenues were $452.2 million, up 4.2% from $434.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues grew 5.8%.

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $374.0 million, up 7.7% from $347.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and comprised 82.7% of fourth quarter 2022 revenues, up from 80.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021. On an organic basis, recurring revenues were $367.3 million, up 9.1%. SaaS revenues included in subscriptions grew 19.3% to $110.2 million.

Professional services revenues included a total of $3.5 million from NIC’s COVID-related initiatives, which ended in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $40.7 million compared to $48.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $97.9 million, down 4.5% from $102.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income was $31.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, down 43.3% from $54.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $70.4 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, down 5.3% from $74.3 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash flows from operations were $121.9 million, up 6.0% from $115.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $114.7 million, up 20.6% from $95.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $109.8 million, down 0.4% from $110.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 86% of total new software contract value for the fourth quarter, compared to approximately 77% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Subscription bookings for the fourth quarter added $21.4 million in annual recurring revenue.

Annualized non-GAAP recurring revenues were $1.50 billion, up 7.5% from $1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter, Tyler completed the acquisition of Rapid Financial Solutions for approximately $68 million in cash, net of cash acquired, and Tyler stock.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $1.850 billion, up 16.2% from $1.592 billion in 2021. On an organic basis (excluding COVID-related revenues), revenues grew 8.2%. Non-GAAP total revenues were $1.850 billion, up 16.0% from $1.595 billion in 2021. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues grew 8.0%.

Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $1.481 billion, up 17.6% from $1.259 billion in 2021, and comprised 80.0% of 2022 revenues, up from 79.1% in 2021. On an organic basis, recurring revenues were $1.317 billion, up 9.8%.

Subscription revenue and software services revenues included a total of $51.0 million from NIC’s COVID-related initiatives, which ended in the fourth quarter of 2022. COVID-related revenues totaled $75.0 million in 2021. SaaS revenues included in subscriptions grew 24.8% to $411.5 million.

Operating income was $214.2 million, up 18.5% from $180.7 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $437.1 million, up 7.8% from $405.5 million in 2021.

Net income was $164.2 million, or $3.87 per diluted share, up 1.7% from $161.5 million, or $3.82 per diluted share in 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $318.1 million, or $7.50 per diluted share, up 7.3% from $296.5 million, or $7.02 per diluted share in 2021.

Cash flows from operations were $381.5 million, up 2.6% from $371.8 million in 2021. Free cash flow was $331.3 million, up 4.8% from $316.1 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $475.0 million, up 9.0% from $435.7 million in 2021.

Software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 83% of total new software contract value in 2022, compared to approximately 71% in 2021.

Subscription bookings in 2022 added $93.4 million in annual recurring revenue.

Total backlog was a new high of $1.889 billion, up 5.2% from $1.796 billion at December 31, 2021.

“Our fourth quarter results marked a solid finish to an eventful year, as public sector demand remains strong and SaaS adoption continues at an accelerated pace,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “The Tyler team executed well with strong cross-division sales synergies and several multi-suite wins during the quarter. Even as our SaaS mix expanded to 86% of our new software contract value, we achieved organic growth (excluding COVID-related revenues) of 6.0% for the fourth quarter and 8.2% for the year. As expected, operating margins were pressured by the acceleration of our cloud transition, as well as an increase in R&D expense as certain development costs that we expected to capitalize were expensed.

“During 2022, we achieved notable milestones toward several key strategic initiatives. We integrated our payments teams and launched a significant go-to-market strategy for payments. We also leveraged our strong relationships across state and local agencies to expand our cross-sell opportunities. We made meaningful progress in our cloud journey through continued investment in cloud optimization and through a move to cloud-only deployment for many of our core solutions. Overall, the year was highlighted by significant wins, highly successful upsell efforts, and state enterprise renewals and expansions.

“Throughout the year, we demonstrated a balanced yet opportunistic approach across our business and with respect to capital allocation. While our bar is high for acquisitions, we maintain a strategic lens toward M&A opportunities and closed three transactions during 2022 that bring innovative and robust offerings to elevate our payments business and broaden our product suites. We further strengthened our balance sheet and aggressively reduced our term debt with fourth quarter repayments of $90 million. For the full year, we reduced debt by $360 million, bringing our net leverage at year-end to 1.64 times proforma EBITDA.

“As we move into 2023, I’ve never been more confident about Tyler’s long-term prospects. This is an important year in our cloud transition, and we expect to reach an inflection point with a significant decline in license revenue that is being replaced by valuable long-term recurring SaaS revenue. In addition to short-term revenue headwinds from this mix shift, operating margins are expected to trough this year with a return to margin expansion in 2024. As we discussed throughout last year, we will also experience revenue comparison headwinds due to the end of COVID-related revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022. We’re pleased that our 2023 guidance reflects expectations for high single-digit organic revenue growth, excluding COVID-related revenues, and we look forward to reporting our progress on our growth initiatives throughout the coming year,” concluded Moore.

Guidance for 2023

As of February 15, 2023, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2023:

GAAP and non-GAAP total revenues are both expected to be in the range of $1.935 billion to $1.970 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.25 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock incentive awards on the GAAP effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.50 to $7.65.

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $26 million, including approximately $4 million of amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs.

Pretax share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $99 million.

Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $108 million to $110 million.

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 42.5 million to 43.0 million shares.

GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 21% after discrete tax items including approximately $1 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 22%.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $68 million to $70 million, including approximately $37 million of software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $132 million, including approximately $91 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.

GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the estimated full year impact of share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $99 million, and amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $91 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 22.0% is estimated periodically as described below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and excludes approximately $1 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tyler Technologies has provided in this press release financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore considered non-GAAP financial measures. This information includes non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Tyler’s ongoing operational performance because they provide additional insight in comparing results from period to period. Tyler believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, share-based compensation expense, employer portion of payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, expenses associated with amortization of intangibles arising from business combinations, acquisition-related expenses, and lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs.

Tyler’s non-GAAP tax rate for 2022 was 22.5% and for 2023 is 22.0%. This rate is based on Tyler’s estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Tyler’s non-GAAP income, as well as significant non-recurring tax adjustments. The non-GAAP tax rate used in future periods will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of factors including Tyler’s periodic annual effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, changes resulting from tax legislation, changes in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses, and other factors deemed significant. Due to differences in tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to Tyler’s estimated annual tax rate as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from Tyler’s actual tax liabilities.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Tyler Technologies may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical in nature and typically address future or anticipated events, trends, expectations or beliefs with respect to our financial condition, results of operations or business. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “projects,” “might,” “could” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our forward-looking statements, but they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from the expectations and beliefs reflected in the forward-looking statements. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs: (1) the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) changes in the budgets or regulatory environments of our clients, primarily local and state governments, that could negatively impact information technology spending; (3) disruption to our business and harm to our competitive position resulting from cyber-attacks and security vulnerabilities; (4) our ability to protect client information from security breaches and provide uninterrupted operations of data centers; (5) our ability to achieve growth or operational synergies through the integration of acquired businesses, while avoiding unanticipated costs and disruptions to existing operations; (6) material portions of our business require the internet infrastructure to be adequately maintained; (7) our ability to achieve our financial forecasts due to various factors, including project delays by our clients, reductions in transaction size, fewer transactions, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for service agreements; (8) general economic, political and market conditions, including inflation and changes in interest rates; (9) technological and market risks associated with the development of new products or services or of new versions of existing or acquired products or services; (10) competition in the industry in which we conduct business and the impact of competition on pricing, client retention and pressure for new products or services; (11) the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and dealing with the loss or retirement of key members of management or other key personnel; and (12) costs of compliance and any failure to comply with government and stock exchange regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 256,699 $ 229,456 $ 1,012,304 $ 784,435 Maintenance 117,273 117,721 468,455 474,287 Professional services 55,315 53,790 243,117 209,391 Software licenses and royalties 7,622 19,242 59,406 74,452 Appraisal services 8,540 7,912 34,508 27,788 Hardware and other 6,771 5,416 32,414 21,934 Total revenues 452,220 433,537 1,850,204 1,592,287 Cost of revenues: Subscriptions, maintenance and professional services 232,880 223,123 953,897 799,158 Software licenses and royalties 1,436 917 6,083 3,552 Amortization of software development 2,514 809 6,507 2,325 Amortization of acquired software 11,310 12,918 52,192 45,601 Appraisal services 6,293 5,509 23,988 19,061 Hardware and other 4,453 3,101 23,674 12,946 Total cost of revenues 258,886 246,377 1,066,341 882,643 Gross profit 193,334 187,160 783,863 709,644 Sales and marketing expense 34,969 33,176 135,743 118,624 General and administrative expense 66,883 67,860 267,324 271,955 Research and development expense 32,667 24,238 105,184 93,481 Amortization of other intangibles 18,104 13,834 61,363 44,849 Operating income 40,711 48,052 214,249 180,735 Interest expense (8,103 ) (4,987 ) (28,379 ) (23,298 ) Other income, net 1,012 295 1,723 1,544 Income before income taxes 33,620 43,360 187,593 158,981 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,543 (11,422 ) 23,353 (2,477 ) Net income $ 31,077 $ 54,782 $ 164,240 $ 161,458 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 1.33 $ 3.95 $ 3.95 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 1.29 $ 3.87 $ 3.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,707 41,126 41,544 40,848 Diluted 42,419 42,536 42,399 42,244

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP total revenues 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP total revenues $ 452,220 $ 433,537 $ 1,850,204 $ 1,592,287 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue — 639 — 2,678 Non-GAAP total revenues $ 452,220 $ 434,176 $ 1,850,204 $ 1,594,965

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 193,334 $ 187,160 $ 783,863 $ 709,644 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue — 639 — 2,678 Add: Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 6,667 6,493 27,486 23,705 Add: Amortization of acquired software 11,310 12,918 52,192 45,601 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 211,311 $ 207,210 $ 863,541 $ 781,628 GAAP gross margin 42.8 % 43.2 % 42.4 % 44.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 46.7 % 47.7 % 46.7 % 49.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating income $ 40,711 $ 48,052 $ 214,249 $ 180,735 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue — 639 — 2,678 Add: Share-based compensation expense 24,994 24,366 102,985 104,726 Add: Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions 378 1,876 1,571 3,437 Add: Acquisition-related costs 757 777 1,971 23,495 Add: Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs 1,623 — 2,782 — Add: Amortization of acquired software 11,310 12,918 52,192 45,601 Add: Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 18,104 13,834 61,363 44,849 Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal $ 57,166 $ 54,410 $ 222,864 $ 224,786 Non-GAAP operating income $ 97,877 $ 102,462 $ 437,113 $ 405,521 GAAP operating margin 9.0 % 11.1 % 11.6 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin 21.6 % 23.6 % 23.6 % 25.4 %

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 31,077 $ 54,782 $ 164,240 $ 161,458 Non-GAAP adjustments: Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 57,166 54,410 222,864 224,786 Add: Acquisition-related costs in interest expense — — — 6,407 Less: Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments (17,884 ) (34,887 ) (68,999 ) (96,119 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 70,359 $ 74,305 $ 318,105 $ 296,532 GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.73 $ 1.29 $ 3.87 $ 3.82 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.66 $ 1.75 $ 7.50 $ 7.02

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Detail of share-based compensation expense 2022 2021 2022 2021 Subscriptions, maintenance and professional services $ 6,667 $ 6,493 $ 27,486 $ 23,705 Sales and marketing expense 2,229 1,753 8,800 8,834 General and administrative expense 16,098 16,120 66,699 72,187 Total share-based compensation expense $ 24,994 $ 24,366 $ 102,985 $ 104,726

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 31,077 $ 54,782 $ 164,240 $ 161,458 Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles 18,104 13,834 61,363 44,849 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, and research and development expense 22,627 22,360 89,890 77,651 Interest expense 8,103 4,987 28,379 23,298 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,543 (11,422 ) 23,353 (2,477 ) EBITDA $ 82,454 $ 84,541 $ 367,225 $ 304,779 Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue — 639 — 2,678 Share-based compensation expense 24,994 24,366 102,985 104,726 Acquisition-related costs 757 777 1,971 23,495 Lease restructuring costs and other asset write-offs 1,623 — 2,782 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,828 $ 110,323 $ 474,963 $ 435,678

