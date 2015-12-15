Lightbeam Health Solutions Announces U.S. Patent for Technology to Monitor Population Health Outcomes and Performance

Patent number 11494724 was issued to Lightbeam by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its technology that allows providers to automate processes and track performance

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement solutions and services, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. patent number 11,494,724 B2 covering Lightbeam’s population health technology for Outcomes and Performance Monitoring.

Lightbeam’s patented technology platform enables healthcare providers to monitor performance and receive custom reports from historical data. Using Lightbeam, payer and provider organizations can quantify, measure, and compare:

Quality scores

Quality score trends

Clinical workloads

Assigned and completed tasks

Efficiency and productivity of providers, care managers, and care teams

“We are excited to announce that an important part of Lightbeam’s engine is now patented,” says Mike Hoxter, Chief Technology Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “Our patent status is not only an important milestone for Lightbeam, but it also demonstrates the unique place Lightbeam occupies in the population health market from a technology perspective. The capabilities we have engineered enable provider and payer organizations to stay on track of their performance and act intentionally. Quantifying the effect on outcomes of our customer’s initiatives is critical to ensuring that resources are focused on the right things.”

To learn more about Lightbeam’s population health enablement solutions and services, visit the Lightbeam booth, #536, at The Broadmoor Resort during the RISE National Conference in Colorado Springs, CO from March 6-8, 2023, or contact [email protected].

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

