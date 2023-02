Maranon Capital Announces Team Promotions and Recent Hire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”), an investment firm focused on private credit investments, announced today the promotion of 18 professionals and the addition of Patrick Fallon to the Operations Team.

Promotions:

Underwriting Team



Kyle Lindsay, Principal



Caroline Cieciura, Vice President



Pat Barbera, Senior Associate



Steve Pastoriza, Senior Associate



Annie O’Brien, Associate



Michael Woods, Associate

Capital Raise Team



Angelica Mariscal, Marketing Director

Operations Team



Nate Finneran, Senior Fund Accountant



Spencer Crawford, Structured Products Associate



Gianna Rosa, Fund Accountant

Portfolio Team



Kayla Brock, Vice President



Kyle Smith, Vice President



Megan Wetzel, Senior Associate



Dan Figliulo, Associate



Greg Hulse, Associate



Jackie Trujillo, Associate

Administrative Team



Jana Gardella, Principal / Human Resources Director



Kaitlyn Ferrara, Human Resources Generalist

Team Addition:

Patrick joined Maranon as a Structured Products Analyst in December 2022. Previously, Patrick was an Associate II at Alter Domus. Patrick earned a B.S. in Finance and Economics from North Central College.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2007, Maranon has committed over $10 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please email Angelica Mariscal [email protected].