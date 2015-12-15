Oxford Finance’s Healthcare Real Estate Group Closes Over $867 Million of Capital Commitments in 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a leading specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide, is pleased to announce that its Healthcare Real Estate Group closed a record level of originations in 2022, with Oxford providing over $867 million of capital commitments. The group closed a total of 14 transactions, with credit facilities ranging from $9 million to over $124 million.

Despite the uncertain economic environment and fluctuating competitive landscape, Oxford Finance remains committed to providing customized, relationship-driven solutions to the healthcare real estate market.

Below are highlights from 2022.

Ohio Acquisition: Oxford provided an $80.75 million term loan and an $8.5 million revolving line of credit to finance the acquisition of four healthcare campuses comprised of skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living units for an experienced Midwestern operator.

Florida Acquisition: Oxford provided a $115.5 million term loan and $9.0 million revolving line of credit to finance the acquisition of seven skilled nursing facilities containing 906 beds in Florida for an experienced East Coast-based operator.

West Coast Revolving Line of Credit: Oxford supplied a $9.0 million revolving line of credit to finance working capital needs for seven skilled nursing facilities for an expanding California-based operator.

Maryland Acquisition: Oxford’s largest deal of the period included a $124.8 million term loan to finance the acquisition of four skilled nursing facilities consisting of 520 beds for a large operator.

Florida Acquisition: Oxford provided a $77.8 million term loan and a $9.0 million revolving line of credit to finance the acquisition of four skilled nursing facilities containing 540 beds in Florida for an experienced East Coast-based operator.

Massachusetts Acquisition: Oxford provided a $23.0 million term loan and a $5.0 million revolving line of credit to finance the acquisition of five skilled nursing facilities containing 450 beds for an experienced Massachusetts-based operator.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to over 500 companies, allowing borrowers to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. Since 2002, Oxford has originated approximately $10 billion in loans. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with additional offices in California (San Diego, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles), and the greater Boston and New York City metropolitan areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com.

