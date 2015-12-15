March Capital Closes $650M+ Fund IV

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March Capital today announced the close of March Capital Fund IV, a $650 million+ fund focused on making venture and early growth investments in innovative, fast-growing companies in the cloud software, cybersecurity and cloud/data infrastructure sectors. Since the firm’s inception in 2014, March Capital has delivered top-quartile returns by investing in companies spanning the innovation economy that deliver mission-critical technology and software to leading enterprises around the world.





March Capital’s disciplined investment approach is optimized for both absolute returns and liquidity, a strategy that has led to the success of March Capital Funds I, II and III. March Capital sees enormous opportunity in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for intelligent business applications, and the firm has extensive experience in investing and building companies with AI at their core. Some of these companies include: CrowdStrike, Expel, Forter, ASAPP, Uniphore, ThoughtSpot, Nile, and Generate Biomedicines. With Fund IV, the firm anticipates selectively investing further in a select number of these companies and making 12-15 new meaningful investments.

Jamie Montgomery, March Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said, “As endowments, sovereign wealth funds and family offices continue to be more selective in their allocation to venture and growth capital, we are thrilled to increase the size of our fund and are deeply appreciative of the support of both our new and existing investors. The close of March Capital’s largest fundraise reinforces our differentiated investment thesis and strong track record of identifying and scaling companies that are powering the innovation economy. Despite challenging market conditions and depressed valuations, digital transformation remains a key priority for businesses and the pace and scale of disruption and innovation is unprecedented. There will be tremendous investment opportunities emerging within our focus areas and we look forward to continuing to inspire and accelerate extraordinary companies poised for hyper-growth in the years ahead.”

Sumant Mandal, March Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said, “March Capital’s focus with Fund IV remains consistent with our prior successes. Even as world economies slow down, and valuations reset, the pace of enterprise digitization through AI-driven process automation and intelligent business decision-making continues to accelerate. Our strategy of focusing on mission-critical enterprise software companies has proven to be effective through any economic cycle and we continue to be strong believers in secular technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud adoption within the enterprise, distributed computing frameworks, new infrastructure to manage the explosion of data, and the creation of secure technology footprints for enterprises worldwide. We look forward to continuing to partner with visionary founders and executive teams that share our vision.”

The close of Fund IV follows significant growth for March Capital, which has a diverse, multi-generational team of investment professionals overseeing more than $1.65B in AUM. March’s approach is to invest as a team, leveraging the firm’s combined sector and operational expertise to help its portfolio companies achieve their full potential.

