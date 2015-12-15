North Haven Capital Announces Investment into Morgan Records Management

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North Haven Capital (NHC), a private investment group based in Portland, Maine announced today that it has made an investment into Morgan Records Management LLC (MRM). NHC teamed up with Eastern Bank, A full service, local commercial bank with a growing $5 billion commercial lending portfolio. Eastern prides itself as local with high touch service.

Morgan Record Management is a full-service Records and Information service provider with thirteen years of experience. Their proven track record of making advancements and innovations has made them a leader in their industry. North Haven Capital identified MRM as a scalable, high quality regional leader that has the potential to grow well beyond its borders.

Drew Bagin, Partner at North Haven Capital, said, “Dan and his team have identified an underserved market where the demand for MRM’s services will continue to benefit from the delayed digitization of small to medium sized businesses/institutions.”

Bob Goldstein, former Co-Founder and CEO of Single Digits and NHC operating advisor to MRM, said, “NHC’s financial strength combined with MRM’s Medical Record Management solution will increase the speed to market of MRM’s multi-faceted Medical Record Management solution and increase the growth velocity of the capital-intensive Scanning, Storage and Shredding business.”

Dan Fawcett, Founder of MRM, said, “The team at North Haven Capital brings a new level of expertise and resources to accelerate MRM’s continuing success. We are excited and pleased to work with North Haven in the shared goals of providing a rewarding environment for our valued team members and increasing our market share both regionally and nationally.”

About North Haven Capital

North Haven Capital (NHC) is a family office backed private investment group investing in dynamic, middle market family and owner-operated businesses in northern New England. To maximize shareholder value, the firm utilizes small business values while providing capital resources and proprietary networks to help its businesses achieve growth and profitability potential. With NHC’s long-term investment horizon, they focus primarily on control acquisitions of businesses with a proven track record of success. Portfolio companies include Interstate Fire Protection, The Chamberlain Group, Curalta, and Rarebreed.

Contacts

Sam Sezak



Partner



[email protected]

917-744-8170

Drew Bagin



Partner



[email protected]

207-233-8871