Mark Fitzmaurice of IRONSCALES Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

The SVP of global channel sales is celebrated for advancing successful channel partnerships & strategies for the enterprise email security innovator

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#channelpartners—IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Mark Fitzmaurice on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the top IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Mark Fitzmaurice is a veteran channel sales leader with over 20 years of channel and technology experience. He holds a B.A. in Marketing from the University of Maryland, as well as an MBA in Finance from the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Throughout his career, Mark has worked with global resale, integration, consultative, managed services, and technology partners to create joint solutions that deliver meaningful, differentiated value for partners and customers. Over the years, he has applied his expertise with great success across a wide variety of industry segments, including: cybersecurity, networking, high-performance computing, cloud technologies, and virtualization.

During his tenure at IRONSCALES, Mark has helped to build a veteran channel sales leadership team, and was instrumental in the development of the company’s new channel partner program, @SCALE™. The @SCALE program enables partners to provide comprehensive email security to their customers through a powerful, yet simple email security platform designed for today’s global enterprise organizations. Championing a channel-first sales model, IRONSCALES offers their @SCALE partners guaranteed margins, significant growth opportunities, protected revenue, and world-class resources and tools.

“I am proud to congratulate Mark on this well-deserved recognition,” said Eyal Benishti, IRONSCALES CEO. “Mark embodies everything that this award celebrates, as he works tirelessly to advance the channel agenda at IRONSCALES and was instrumental in the launch of our new channel partner program, @SCALE. We are proud of Mark’s accomplishments and know this is only the latest in a long list of accomplishments and accolades.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

