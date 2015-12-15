Two Bitdefender Leaders Named CRN Channel Chiefs

The 2023 Channel Chiefs List Recognizes Company Leaders Who Influence Innovation and Help Drive Growth in IT

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two of its leaders to the prestigious 2023 Channel Chiefs list.

CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation to help their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. Bitdefender honorees include Bruce Johnson, senior director, North American channels and Samantha Sisk, distribution manager.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. Recipients represent influential leaders responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem for their organization and who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

Bitdefender is strongly represented on CRN’s list due in part to its Partner Advantage Network, a program that empowers resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators to deliver Bitdefender advanced cybersecurity products and services for threat prevention, detection and response including endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended endpoint detection and response (XDR), and managed detection and response (MDR). The program helps maximize opportunities for partners, strengthens cybersecurity resilience for their customers, and makes Bitdefender among the easiest to work within the industry.

Johnson attributes the company’s strength in the channel to its proven commitment to partner success.

“The Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network is not merely about providing the IT channel award-winning cybersecurity products and services; our program is specifically designed to help partners maximize their revenue opportunities while enjoying a seamless and straight-forward process for conducting business with us,” said Johnson. “By providing ongoing training, certifications, turn-key sales and marketing campaigns and much more, Bitdefender equips our partners with everything needed to be trusted cybersecurity advisors to their customers. This enables service at much higher levels through consultancy, installation, support services and access to elite, on-demand cybersecurity talent to fully or partially manage customer environments.”

Sisk attributes this honor to the growing global demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions and services amid a dynamic business and threat landscape.

“The acceleration of digitalization, the widespread migration to the cloud, and continued reliance on remote workforces are creating urgency for businesses of all sizes and in all industries to ensure they have solid cybersecurity protection that can make them more resilient against rapidly evolving threats such as ransomware, data theft and espionage,” said Sisk. “Bitdefender partners combine our innovative cybersecurity technologies and team of experts with their own expertise to deliver solutions that solve for specific business or industry needs while effectively preventing, detecting and responding to the latest threats.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Contacts

Steve Fiore



Bitdefender



1-954-776-6262



[email protected]