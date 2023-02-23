Medigene to Present at the 6th Annual CAR-TCR Summit Europe in London

MARTINSRIED, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early-stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 6th Annual CAR-TCR Summit Europe in London from February 21 to 23, 2023.

CAR-TCR Summit Europe
www.cartcr-europe.com
Date: February 23, 2023
Presenter: Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, CSO
Presentation: Implementing Automation & Innovation to Improve Manufacturing of TCR-T Cells

About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: [email protected]

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: [email protected]

