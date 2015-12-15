Mirakl and Pattern Partner to Accelerate Brands on Hundreds of Marketplaces

Pattern partner brands can now reach millions of additional customers via Mirakl Connect, home to 350+ marketplaces with the world’s most trusted retailers.

BOSTON & SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Pattern, the category leader for global ecommerce acceleration, today announced that it has joined Mirakl Connect, establishing a new partnership with Mirakl—the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform—to accelerate ecommerce for brands around the globe.

The agreement allows Pattern partner brands to sell on marketplaces within the Mirakl Connect ecosystem—including Kroger, Belk, and Macy’s. Today, Mirakl powers more than 350 marketplaces around the globe, generating more than $4.3 billion in gross merchandise value in 2021 alone.

“As the online commerce landscape continues to shift, brands need to stay nimble to be where their customers prefer to shop online. Increasingly, that means marketplaces,” said Pattern Director of Marketplaces George Hatch. “As we work to help brands capture their fair share of the global $7 trillion ecommerce market, we want to be anywhere online commerce is conducted, which is why we are so excited about the possibilities of this partnership. Plugging our ecommerce acceleration platform into Mirakl Connect gives our partners access to the customer bases of the world’s most trusted retailers, while enriching the digital shelves of retailers within the network with an expanded selection of premium products. It’s a win-win for brands and consumers. We’re excited to grow the Mirakl network while accelerating ecommerce for our partner brands.”

Pattern has become the ecommerce accelerator of choice for hundreds of global brands, including Panasonic, Converse, Stance, and KONG. The patented technology in the company’s ecommerce acceleration platform leverages data science, AI, and machine learning to help consumer product companies increase their online sales on direct-to-consumer websites, online marketplaces, and other digital channels—all while managing warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics.

“Two-thirds of all ecommerce sales today are happening on marketplaces, with hundreds of trusted brands launching marketplaces of their own,” said Mirakl Director of Seller Recruitment Sabreena Khan. “Having a strong multi-marketplace strategy is essential to success in today’s ecommerce landscape. This partnership between Pattern and Mirakl Connect will be invaluable for every brand that wants to reach new customers, expand their ecommerce presence, and accelerate growth while protecting their brand identity.”

For more information on Pattern and its ecommerce acceleration platform, please visit pattern.com.

About Mirakl



Mirakl offers the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world’s most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, CCH, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale, and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com

About Pattern



Pattern is the category leader for global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,200 employees operating from 22 global locations. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email [email protected].

Contacts

Media Contact

Dallin Hatch



Head of Global Communications



[email protected]