Strateos Appoints Alexander K. Arrow as Chief Financial Officer and Expands Team

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Strateos, Inc., a pioneer in the development of remote access laboratories and lab automation software for life science research, today announced the appointment of Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Arrow will join the Executive Leadership team and play a key role in leading the company’s business and finance strategy focused on growth and new investments. The company has also named Juliet M. Moritz, MPH, Vice President, Project Management Office, reflecting the significant demand by large pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations for deployment of Strateos Lodestar™ Software. In this role, she will oversee all customer deployments used to streamline and optimize drug discovery, protein engineering, synthetic biology and antibody development processes.





“We are thrilled to welcome Alex and Juliet to the Strateos team. Dr. Arrow brings a unique perspective with his combination of medical, Wall Street and financial operations training and will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and expand our innovative technology-driven solutions for laboratory automation,” said Mark Fischer-Colbrie, CEO of Strateos. “We are equally pleased that Ms. Moritz has joined to lead deployments of our innovative LodeStar software platform, which is revolutionizing the way scientists conduct drug discovery through interconnected, automated networks of instrumentation accessible through the cloud. Strateos is dedicated to driving digital transformation in the life sciences, and these experienced leaders further solidify our commitment to this mission.”

Dr. Arrow is a medical technology executive with 27 years of experience in management and finance roles. He comes to Strateos from commercial-stage medical technology manufacturer Carlsmed, Inc., where he was the Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he led the company’s finance department with three equity rounds and two debt facilities. Prior to Carlsmed, he was the CEO of Zelegent, Inc., which develops, manufactures, and sells minimally invasive tools for otolaryngologists. He previously served as the President & COO of Biolase, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOL), and the CFO of Arstasis, Inc., a cardiovascular device manufacturer. Before his operating roles, Dr. Arrow spent nine years in equity research at three Wall Street firms, the last five years as the head of med tech research at Lazard, Ltd., and two years as the CFO of The Patent & License Exchange, a SaaS company funded by Softbank in 2000. He holds a medical doctorate from Harvard Medical School and a bachelor’s degree in biophysics, magna cum laude, from Cornell University.

“I’m delighted to be joining Strateos and playing my part to contribute to the development of our novel offerings,” said Dr. Arrow. “This platform provides scientists with a unique tool to scale their discovery workflows, automate drug candidate generation and data capture, and accelerate the design-make-test-analyze cycle. The result should be more new drug candidates in both small and large molecule discovery. Data generated by Strateos are being fed into artificial intelligence and machine learning models. That enables scientists to use computational power to jump ahead to promising starting points. I’m excited to be a part of this impactful mission. I’ve been part of some big-idea companies in my career, and this may be the biggest one yet.”

Ms. Moritz, MPH, brings over thirty years of experience across various phases of drug development to Strateos. She joins from Elligo Health Research, where she was Executive Vice President for Research Operations and was responsible for the management of more than half of the company’s total employees and successfully oversaw the integration and reorganization of the project management and related services teams. Prior to Elligo, she was Senior Vice President, Market Development for Premier Research, a global clinical research organization, focusing on the continued expansion of Premier’s decentralized research offerings. Prior to Premier, Ms. Moritz served as Chief Operating Officer of Illingworth Research, a global contract specialist services provider that was acquired by Syneos Health in 2020. She also held operational and quality assurance positions of increasing responsibility for biopharmaceutical companies that include Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Knopp Biosciences. Ms. Moritz holds a BS in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania, a Masters of Public Health with honors from Drexel University and is pursuing a Doctorate in Bioethics from Albany Medical College.

“Throughout my career I have worked to speed up the global drug development workflow across all phases by leveraging leading-edge technologies that streamline the research process so patients have better access to medicines,” said Ms. Moritz. “I am excited to join the talented Strateos team and lead the successful customer deployments of our LodeStar software platform, which offers a truly innovative approach to accelerating the drug discovery process.”

