Nexalogy Further Advances Its AI NexaSMART Software to New Trending Heights

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly-owned Artificial Intelligence (“AI“) subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. (“Nexalogy“), is pleased to share that its NexaSMART technology has an API engine developed that is in the same vein as the Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (ChatGPT) technology and is currently in use with a partner company and government organizations. The Company is in the process of improving its software and user interface and experience (UI/UX) by making it more accessible and more appealing for use with a wider general audience.

Nexalogy has made its mark with private and government organizations using its AI and ML technology for cyber security and AI initiatives. This new AI tool can not only be leveraged to be used for services similar to Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer technology (ChatGPT), but Nexalogy can finally offer accessible software tools beyond private and government agencies and expand further into the retail and corporate levels.

The likes of ChatGPT have been trending globally for its advanced AI language model and AI text generator software. It can produce ideas and texts that can help humans become more advanced in today’s world.

(Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/9445651/chatgpt-job-market-artificialintelligence/)

With the Natural Language Generation (NLG) being a big component in chatbot technologies, the NLG market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027. Nexalogy advancing and improving its API will ultimately further expand its services from the private sector to the public and increase its AI operations.

(Source: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032313/Global-Natural-Language-Generation-NLG-Industry.html?utm_source=GNW)

“AI and ChatGPT style products are the future. Nexalogy, already having a tried and tested API in place brings us one step closer to bringing accessible AI tools to the masses. This is an exciting time for AI. Nexalogy is looking forward to expanding and improving its tools to create a more advanced future for all,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy’s technology, NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the ‘short game’ of crisis reporting and the ‘long game’ of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153115