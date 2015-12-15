Financial report for the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022

1 February 2023

Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 26% in Danish kroner and by 16% at constant exchange rates to DKK 177.0 billion in 2022

Operating profit increased by 28% in Danish kroner and by 15% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 74.8 billion.

Sales in North America Operations increased by 35% in Danish kroner (21% at CER), and sales in International Operations increased by 17% in Danish kroner (13% at CER).

Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 29% in Danish kroner to DKK 156.4 billion (19% at CER), mainly driven by GLP-1 diabetes sales growth of 56% in Danish kroner (42% at CER). Rare disease sales increased by 7% measured in Danish kroner (1% at CER).

Obesity care sales grew by 101% in Danish Kroner (84% at CER). All Wegovy ® dose strengths were made available again in the US in December 2022.

dose strengths were made available again in the US in December 2022. Within R&D, Novo Nordisk initiated two phase 1 trials in NASH based on the siRNA technology platform.

For the 2023 outlook, both sales and operating profit growth are expected to be 13-19% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are expected to be 4 and 5 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively.

At the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 8.15 for 2022 per share. The expected total dividend for 2022 is DKK 12.40 per share, of which DKK 4.25 was paid as interim dividend in August 2022. The Board of Directors has decided to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to DKK 28 billion.

PROFIT AND LOSS 2022 2021 Growth

as reported Growth

at CER* DKK million Net sales 176,954 140,800 26% 16% Operating profit 74,809 58,644 28% 15% Net profit 55,525 47,757 16% N/A Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 24.44 20.74 18% N/A * CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2021).

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: “We are very pleased with the double-digit sales growth in 2022 driven by our innovative GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and more than 36 million people living with diabetes are now benefiting from our treatments. We continued to make progress on our Strategic aspirations and in 2023, we will continue our focus on strong commercial execution, expanding and progressing our innovative pipeline and investing significantly in the expansion of production capacity for current and future portfolio.”

On 1 February 2023 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 07.00 am EST, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.

Financial calendar 23 March 2023 Annual General Meeting 4 May 2023 Financial statement for the first three months of 2023 10 August 2023 Financial statement for the first six months of 2023 2 November 2023 Financial statement for the first nine months of 2023

Novo Nordisk’s Annual Report 2022 is available at https://www.novonordisk.com/investors/annual-report.html and attached in iXBRL format

Company announcement No 5 / 2023

