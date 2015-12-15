Ooredoo Qatar selects TEOCO for 3D-based 5G network optimization

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 23 February 2023 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that Ooredoo Qatar, the leading network operator with more than 100 million customers across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to optimize its 5G Network. TEOCO will leverage 3D-based mapping and propagation modelling to deliver enhanced 5G network optimization to Ooredoo Qatar, alongside its partners, LuxCarta, digital mapping experts.

ASSET provides the operator with the capabilities to deliver more accurate coverage and better overall connectivity by overcoming the challenges associated with scarce spectrum in the country’s dense areas. TEOCO’s partnership with LuxCarta brings the introduction of ASSET 3D Viewer, based on LuxCarta’s SpacEyes 3DTM which offers 3D mapping for the city of Doha and FIFA 2022 Stadiums. This sees TEOCO’s ASSET deliver much more accurate radio coverage planning and optimization, delivering Capex and Opex savings to Ooredoo Qatar, while also allowing for a better Quality of Service and Customer Experience.

“Our ASSET portfolio continues to play a vital role in the roll out of 5G networks and our success lies in being able to combine several smart technologies to deliver an intelligent, future-proofed solution,” said Shabtai Koren, General Manager, TEOCO Network Analytics. “We are proud to support Ooredoo Qatar’s efforts to enhance 5G user experience across the country and deliver high-capacity connectivity to all subscribers.”

This contract extension builds on TEOCO and Ooredoo Qatar’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO support the operator’s ambitions to deliver the most reliable network with the widest coverage in Qatar.

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics, TEOCO products provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as 5G.

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of 5G investments and capitalize on new opportunities. For more information please visit: www.teoco.com

Source: RealWire