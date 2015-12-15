USU Awarded Liferay Project at Dutch Parnassia Groep

Möglingen, February 23, 2023. Parnassia Groep, headquartered in Den Haag, has commissioned USU with the Liferay-based operation, further development, and migration to the latest Liferay version DXP 7.4 for its roughly 30 websites. Parnassia Groep is the largest Dutch provider of medical and social support services for adults with mental illnesses of all kinds.

After the start of the project, USU will assume operational responsibility for the AWS-based Liferay installation starting in April 2023. The contract will initially run until the end of 2024 with extension options and covers the following aspects:

the transition from the previous service provider to USU

application management for the installation

maintenance and further development of the websites

migration to Liferay DXP 7.4

USU emerged successful thanks to its expertise as a certified Liferay Platinum Partner with the best technical concept, experience in application management, and numerous references from successfully implemented customer projects.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 – 48 67 440

E-Mail: [email protected]

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 – 48 67 351

E-Mail: [email protected]

