Oragenics, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including COVID-19, today announced that the Company has received formal notice from the NYSE American, LLC (“NYSE American”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards.

The notice the Company received from NYSE American on February 1, 2023 indicated that the Company resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to its low selling price as described in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The notice further stated that the below compliance (“.BS) indicator will no longer be disseminated and the Company has been removed from the NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the NYSE American’s website.

Commenting on the matter, President and CEO Ms. Kimberly Murphy stated: “We are pleased that we have been able to quickly regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards as we continue to focus on our research and development efforts.”

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases, including those caused by coronaviruses and multidrug-resistant organisms. Its lead product is NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The NT-CoV2-1 program leverages coronavirus spike protein research licensed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) with a focus on reducing viral transmission and offering a more patient-friendly intranasal administration. Its lantibiotics program features a novel class of antibiotics against bacteria that have developed resistance to commercial antibiotics. For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements.

