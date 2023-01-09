SolarWinds Day February 15 Virtual Event to Celebrate Customers and Help Businesses Simplify Rising IT Complexity and Overcome Economic Challenges

Conversations with industry experts and customers will provide advice for solving today’s IT problems and showcase new AI-powered observability capabilities from SolarWinds

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure observability and IT management software, today announced the company’s next SolarWinds Day event to celebrate its customers and help businesses reduce IT complexity while overcoming challenges posed by economic headwinds. The SolarWinds Day: Empowering our Community virtual event will provide expert analysis of the state of the enterprise IT industry and demonstrate the company’s world-class observability solutions.





Over the last several years, companies across sectors have accelerated their digital transformation efforts to remain competitive. This has included migrating workflows to the cloud, implementing new technology, and embracing hybrid work environments. As a result, IT environments are more complex than ever before, meaning technology professionals often have reduced visibility into their networks, applications, databases, and infrastructures. To remain as efficient and productive as possible, it’s critical for companies undergoing digital transformation to reduce spend while taking steps to increase visibility, improve performance, deliver on service-level agreements, automate tasks, and minimize downtimes.

At the upcoming SolarWinds Day event, company leaders, customers, and special guests will provide practical advice for solving today’s complicated IT problems. SolarWinds will also demonstrate real-world customer use cases of SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability and the company’s software as a service (SaaS)-based SolarWinds Observability solution, which both leverage powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to simplify cloud operations, provide actionable insights and automatically remediate issues to help businesses achieve optimum performance.

“At SolarWinds, our customers are at the core of everything we do,” said Jeff Stewart, field CTO and vice president of global solutions engineering at SolarWinds and a featured speaker at SolarWinds Day. “This SolarWinds Day event is meant to celebrate our relationships with our customers and highlight how our hybrid cloud and observability solutions—powered by AI and machine learning capabilities to enable autonomous operations—can empower businesses to move forward on their digital transformation journeys while addressing the challenges posed by an uncertain economy.”

During the virtual event, attendees will also hear from SolarWinds executives and other technology industry experts. SolarWinds Vice President of Marketing Strategy Nik Koutsoukos will speak with International Data Corporation (IDC) Group Vice President of I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps Stephen Elliot about how to handle the most pressing application performance problems and macroeconomic challenges most likely to impact businesses in 2023. Stewart will also speak with Jeppie Sumpter, assistant vice president for information technology services at Western Kentucky University, about digital transformation, the importance of observability, and why the university chose SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability. The event will also feature conversations about how observability solutions can enable customers to simplify any IT environment and any level of architectural complexity, whether the IT environment is hosted fully in the cloud, in a hybrid cloud model, or on-premises.

Featured speakers at the event include the following:

Jeff Stewart



Field CTO and Vice President, Global Solutions Engineering Nik Koutsoukos



Vice President of Marketing Strategy Kristen Flores



THWACK Community Manager Brandon Shopp



Group Vice President of Product at SolarWinds Robert BlairVega



THWACK Community Team, Senior Manager Abigail Norman



Director, Product Marketing Stephen Elliot



Group Vice President of I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps, IDC Jeppie Sumpter



Assistant Vice President for Information Technology Services at Western Kentucky University

This event is open to the public and the media. Those interested in attending can register here. The webcast will be held February 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CT, 4:00 p.m. GMT. “SolarWinds Day: Empowering our Community” is the first of several SolarWinds Day events planned for 2023.

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIcorporate



#SWIevents



#SWIproducts



#SWI

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2023 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

John Eddy



Goldin Solutions



Phone: +1-646-660-8648



[email protected]

Jenne Barbour



SolarWinds



Phone: +1-512-498-6804



[email protected]