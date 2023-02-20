Promega a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner

Biotechnology manufacturer recognized nationally for second year in a row

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Promega was named today as a top employer in the US for a second year in a row, winning a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. Companies earn a place on the Top Workplaces USA list based solely on feedback from employee engagement surveys compiled by research firm Energage.





More than 1,200 companies across four size categories were recognized as 2023 national winners. Promega ranked #73 among companies with 1,000-2,499 employees. The manufacturer of reagents, assays and benchtop instruments for the life science industry was also a 2022 Top Workplaces USA and a 2022 Madison, WI Top Workplaces winner. Over the last year, Energage has recognized Promega with additional Culture Excellence Awards for work-life flexibility, compensation & benefits, employee well-being, innovation, professional development, and purpose & values.

“We are honored to be recognized in this way for a second year in a row and extend tremendous appreciation to our employees for all they do to make Promega a great place to work,” says Promega Director of HR Organizational Development Darbie Miller. “We seek to continuously evolve the employee experience at Promega to foster a workplace culture that cares for people and helps them balance the many parts of their lives. Honest employee feedback from surveys like this help guide us in that effort.”

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are calculated by comparing the Energage employee engagement survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers, to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

The Promega employee base contributes a wide range of skills and disciplines in research & development, logistics, manufacturing, engineering, information technology, sales, marketing, customer service, technical service, training, human resources, and communications.

To learn more about Promega and current job openings, visit: https://www.promega.com/aboutus/careers/.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com and connect with Promega on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and the Promega Connections blog.

