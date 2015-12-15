Qosina Appoints Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executivevicepresident–Qosina Corp., a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Pochter as Executive Vice President.





Pochter brings more than 20 years of expertise in product strategy, business development, sales, marketing and supply chain management in high-caliber organizations, and he has a proven track record of effective team management and results-driven leadership. He most recently held the role of Vice President of the Alternative Lens Group at EssilorLuxottica.

“I look forward to the guidance Lee will bring to our team and the positive impact he will make in our organization,” said Scott Herskovitz, President and CEO of Qosina. “He is an accomplished leader with the vision and executive experience to help us implement our robust strategic plan and goals. His diverse background will be a valuable asset to Qosina.”

Pochter will lead Qosina’s sales, finance, marketing, product development, business development and Qosmedix division functions across multiple industries and markets. He will be responsible for ensuring that Qosina is executing on its mission to add value in the markets it serves while exceeding customer expectations. Pochter will work closely with operational leadership to maximize the company’s performance, drive revenue growth and achieve profitability goals.

“I am thrilled to join the Qosina team,” said Pochter. “I look forward to working with this talented group and leveraging my leadership experience in contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.”

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components.

The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

Contacts

Qosina Corp.



Rachelle Morrow



+1 (631) 242-3000



[email protected]