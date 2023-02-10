Quext IoT Awarded Five New Patents Expanding Its IP Protection

Top smart apartment innovator Quext further bolsters patent protection around its differentiated IoT solution – created with apartment operators in mind.

LUBBOCK, Tex.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quext, one of the multifamily industry’s most innovative smart technology solutions providers, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently awarded five new patents that further protect its IoT solution. The new patents further strengthen Quext’s patent portfolio and again recognize the innovation and uniqueness of Quext IoT’s smart home solution.

Quext owns three original patents directed to its Quext IoT solution. Quext is currently engaged in patent infringement litigation with iApartments, claiming the Tampa, FL-based company infringes the original patents. iApartments denies infringement and disputes the validity of Quext’s patents in view of alleged “prior art.” Quext also filed an action against iApartments with the International Trade Commission (ITC) to prevent the importation of iApartments’ white labeled smart hubs.

“We are in a pivotal moment of change and innovation in the proptech space,” said Dave Marcinkowski, Partner at Quext. “I could not be prouder of the research and effort our team put into the unique design of this industry-differentiated solution. From the very beginning, we have been diligent to protect our intellectual property on this and numerous other solutions. The Quext team is very pleased to receive the latest round of new patent protection, and we will vigorously defend this investment in order to continue benefiting our industry peers.”

When granting Quext’s five new patents, the USPTO considered all of iApartments’ alleged prior art and determined that Quext’s inventive concepts are unique. Thus, the new patents further strengthen the company’s patent portfolio and again establishes the innovation of Quext IoT’s solution. Quext recently asserted one of these new patents against iApartments in a new lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida.

“The Quext IoT team was forward-thinking, utilizing the owner/operator experience of our partners and industry peers,” said Dave Gilles, CEO of Quext. “In doing so we created thoughtful design and solutions that answer everyday operational problems for our industry customers.”

As operators themselves, Quext designed its solution with a focus on operational efficiencies, addressing real pain points like improving lock battery life, remote lock credentialing, and reducing onsite hardware to minimize cost, maintenance calls, and disruption. Invented and developed by multifamily owners and operators, Quext IoT’s patented solution has proven an extremely innovative approach to smart apartment technology in a number of ways. The design requires significantly less hardware and capital investment to implement and maintain. Due to its unique network design, Quext IoT is an ideal solution for both existing property retrofits and new construction of all classes.

Quext is a smart technology and services company pioneering exciting innovations that make smarter decisions brilliantly simple. Created by industry experts, Quext reimagined apartment technology with products that work seamlessly together delivering the easiest-to-learn, most intuitive, all-in-one, cloud-based apartment community nerve center ever offered. Core platform innovations include internet of things, digital human customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm founded by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020. To learn more, visit onequext.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/onequext.

