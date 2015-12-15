QZ Asset Management Completes $100m Oversubscribed Private Placement

The private placement was oversubscribed by three times and raised $100m for technology development and expansion purposes

Guangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023) – QZ Asset Management (“QZ “) today announced that it has concluded a private placement round on 31 January 2023 to sell 100,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of US$1.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds of US$100,000,000 to financial institutions.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for research and development of QZ’s big data and artificial intelligence (BDAI) technology, upgrading of existing infrastructure and for global expansion purposes.

Blake Yeung, CEO of QZ Asset Management, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the support QZ received from investors in this oversubscribed financing. Clearly the value of QZ’s technology and strength has become recognized, and the company is well positioned to grow and establish itself as a leader in the global financial markets.”

The shares to be sold in the non-brokered private placement are subject to applicable United States securities laws. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock of QZ Asset Management.

About QZ Asset Management

QZ Asset Management was founded in 2012 and is headquartered at Guangzhou with additional offices worldwide, led by a team of experienced investment professionals and analysts. The company is able to deliver 10 years of excellent trading record using proprietary BDAI (Big Data Artificial Intelligence) trading technology that is based on highly advanced real-time market intelligence and big data analytics.

