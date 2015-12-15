Wolfmate Introduces Fitness Services with Cutting-Edge Smart Fitness Equipment and Online Coaching Platform

Summary: Wolfmate launches four smart fitness equipment products, including the H1 and H2 smart fitness trainers, M1 Smart Mirror, and the M2 Smart Fitness Station.

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – February 6, 2023) – Wolfmate introduces an innovative rental option where consumers can rent smart fitness equipment. Wolfmate thrives on boosting physical activity and wellness. In addition, Wolfmate launched its online coaching platform in a group setting and for a personalized 1v1 session, helping its clients reasonably reach their fitness objectives from their own home gym.

Wolfmate H1 Smart Trainer

Wolfmate has launched a comprehensive range of four smart fitness equipment products, offering users flexible options at every price point. The company’s M2 Smart Fitness Trainer accommodates up to 90% of exercises, serving as the ultimate addition to its client’s home gym without taking up much space.

The company’s H1 and H2 smart fitness trainers are convenient, providing its users a cost-effective method of kickstarting their fitness journey. Their H1 Smart Fitness Trainer withstands a maximum load of 300 lbs, requiring no installation. The H2 Smart Fitness Trainer is inexpensive and smart fitness equipment available at Wolfmate, accommodating a range of home workouts with a maximum load of 150 lbs.

Wolfmate H2 Smart Trainer

Their M1 Smart Mirror and M2 Smart Fitness Station, by contrast, serves two crucial functions: 1) as a traditional mirror when dressing, and 2) gives users access to online coaching directly from its Smart Mirror. Users who are not using their M1 Smart Mirror to reach their fitness goals can seamlessly blend into their home as a convenient mirror.

Wolfmate CEO, Michael Xu, expressed his views about the recent development in his company by stating, “A major chunk of Canadians prefers to work out at home, but the current home gym equipment and service is outdated and expensive. Outdated technology, outdated business model, expensive subscriptions, expensive equipment, and expensive coaching. We are determined to bring the change in fitness industry with cutting-edge smart fitness equipment, an online coaching platform, and a progressive business model.”

Wolfmate M2 Smart Fitness Station

Wolfmate facilitates its users with various fitness solutions to support individuals in their health and wellness journey. They have launched several new smart fitness and digital weight technologies. In addition, they offer rental options for their equipment at an accessible cost and flexible subscription plans. They also provide online coaching services, aiming to provide various options to help people maintain their fitness goals.

Moreover, users can rent the company’s smart fitness equipment. It is easy to install and features servo motor technology, Wolfmate’s smart fitness equipment is adaptable to the company’s user’s unique training goals.

In conclusion, online coaching will be available alongside fellow Wolfmate users or a personalized one-on-one training session. Wolfmate also provides flexible online training options of traditional personal trainers at the gym.

About Wolfmate:

Wolfmate is a tech-focused fitness company based in Montreal that offers a range of equipment and services for home-based workouts. They utilize advanced technology, such as robot motors, in their fitness equipment to enhance the user experience.

In addition to their equipment offerings, they provide online coaching services. They aim to support individuals in their fitness journey by offering flexible subscription options and personalized coaching.

