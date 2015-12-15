Relay Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and corporate highlights after the close of market on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The company will not be conducting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Caroline Glen
617-370-8837
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
[email protected]

