Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

CONTACT:

Carly Scaduto
Senior Director, Media Relations
[email protected]
+1 314-368-5189

