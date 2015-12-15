REPLY: Registration for the Sixth Edition of the Reply Code Challenge Is Now Open

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Registration is now open for the sixth edition of the Reply Code Challenge, the leading online team competition that presents developers with logic and algorithm problems, with more than 15,000 coders from 98 countries in 2022.

In the 2023 edition of the Reply Code Challenge is based on the famous ‘Snake and Ladders’ game. In this challenge, participants will have to create an algorithm capable of securing corporate networks by exploiting a simulation in the metaverse.

The challenge will take place online on Thursday 9th of March 2023 and is open to coders from all over the world. Two challenges will run simultaneously: the Standard Edition, aimed at university students and professionals, and the Teen Edition open to 14 to 19-year-olds.

The University Students League programme is confirmed with this sixth Standard Edition. Each participant will contribute to both their teams’ and their university’s score. The university that obtains the highest score, calculated by the sum of the scores obtained by the coders of each university, will win a prize of their choice. Namely, financial support for a university project or an arcade game for their university common rooms.

The High School Students League, which is the challenge between high schools, enriches the competition for the youngest participants of the Teen Edition. By taking part in the Code Challenge, each team will contribute to their high school’s ranking. The winning team will be able to receive a €2,000 donation for their school and a dedicated coding course created by Reply experts, adding educational value to the competition.

The teams will be able to submit as many solutions as they build during the competition time, using all programming languages, including C++ and Python. The podium will be determined by the algorithms that obtain the best score during the tests.

The Reply Code Challenge allows players to test their limits by offering them the opportunity to improve their programming skills. It also enables them to learn new skills as the challenges are modelled using real-life scenarios. Players will be able to experiment with new technologies, programming languages and problem-solving strategies, all of which are essential to thrive in the programming industry.

Reply inaugurates the schedule of 2023 Reply Challenges with this launch. The confirmed challenges this year are the Investment challenge in May, designed to introduce students to the world of investment, and the Cyber Security in October, based on the search for specific vulnerabilities hidden within software and computer systems.

Reply is committed to the development of innovative training models and develops initiatives such as the Reply Challenges, (a community of 100,000 players) and the Master’s degree courses on Digital Finance at the POLIMI Graduate School of Management and on AI & Cloud at the Politecnico di Torino. Reply aims to also involve the new generations starting from the youngest audience with programmes such as Reply Code For Kids.

More information available at challenges.reply.com.

Reply



Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Contacts

Media contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli



[email protected]

Tel. +390117711594

Aaron Miani



[email protected]

Tel. +442077306000