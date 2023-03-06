Samsara to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 9:50 a.m. Pacific time (12:50 p.m. Eastern time)

A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Mike Chang

[email protected]

Press Contact:
Adam Simons

[email protected]

Related Stories

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Railtown Announces Options Grants

Canada’s Premium Hot Sauce Brand, Top Shelf, Activates the Sharechest Connector to Attract Investors for International Growth

RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

First BanCorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock and Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 17% to $0.14 Per Share

EVI Industries Reports Record Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

You may have missed

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Railtown Announces Options Grants

Canada’s Premium Hot Sauce Brand, Top Shelf, Activates the Sharechest Connector to Attract Investors for International Growth

RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

First BanCorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock and Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 17% to $0.14 Per Share

EVI Industries Reports Record Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

error: Content is protected !!