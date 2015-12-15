Shido Launches Next-Generation Cross-Chain DeFi Ecosystem and Crypto Trading Platform

Shido is an emerging crypto and blockchain technology platform. Recently, the company introduced its Ecosystem and various DeFi Utilities.

Stockholm, Sweden–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2023) – Shido, the next-generation Cross-Chain DeFi Ecosystem, announces the launch of its innovative platform and suite of DeFi utilities. The ecosystem includes the Shido Chain, a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain that is Smart Contract based and offers the perfect balance of security, decentralization and superior TPS. The ecosystem also includes the Shido Wallet, a next-generation DeFi Wallet with a unique set of features, including a Biometric 2-Layer Security and authentication.

In addition to the wallet, Shido offers the Shido MasterCard, a Crypto Debit Card and Banking Service available in over 150 countries worldwide. The Shido Dex is a decentralized exchange and DeFi aggregator, and the Shido Perpetual Dex is a next-generation V2 layer offering perpetual trading and collateralized loans. The Shido Market NFT is an innovative open NFT marketplace and the Shido Games P2E is set to revolutionize the P2E gaming world.

Shido Blockchain is powered by Shido Smart Contract and is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), one of the world’s leading blockchains for DeFi. Shido’s liquidity pools are safely locked at Mudra Manager (BSC) and Team Finance (ETH) for 100 years. The company launched with a fair launch, with no presale or private sale, and has grown organically with a strong foundation. Shido recently expanded to the Ethereum Network, opening new investment opportunities and the possibility for its cross-chain ecosystem.

Furthermore, Shido Finance will launch a series of utilities and platforms over the coming months, generating revenue independently and providing value to its users and investors. The experienced team behind Shido is fully Doxxed and the company’s smart contracts are fully audited.

With the new developments, the company is excited to launch the next-generation Cross-Chain DeFi Ecosystem and offer its users a unique and powerful suite of DeFi utilities. The focus of Shido Ecosystem is on security, quality and usability, and the team is committed to bringing DeFi one step closer to mass adoption.

In conclusion, the team behind Shido is dedicated to delivering an exceptional project that meets the expectations of the community. With experienced members, the company strives for transparency and open communication. Shido is constantly looking for talented individuals to join the team and help them achieve their goals.

The formation of the Shido Ecosystem began in the autumn of 2021, as a team of knowledgeable crypto developers and investors joined forces to create the ideal crypto project. Their mission is to provide a secure and accessible entry into the world of cryptocurrency for investors, bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. With Shido, growing wealth and earning passive income has never been easier. The company is just starting its journey and looks forward to working with its community to achieve its goals. Join the Shido community through any of its social platforms.

