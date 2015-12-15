True Forex Funds Introduces New Forex Trading Opportunity Using the Latest Technology

Gyor, Hungary–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2023) – True Forex Funds, an exclusive trading firm that focuses on funding talented traders with the latest technology, has introduced new trading services that generate new opportunities in forex trading using the latest technology.

True Forex Funds provides traders with capital up to $400,000, allowing them to trade larger accounts. The company’s goal is to provide opportunities for traders of all levels, including day traders, scalpers, swing traders, and new traders. The management team, with extensive experience in the forex industry, aims to create a transparent and efficient way of proprietary trading.

With the new developments, the company prioritizes its traders and their success. It uses various trading strategies such as scalping, hedging, and automated trading to provide the suitable possible conditions for its clients during all market conditions. Moreover, the company has invested in technology and partnered with multiple liquidity providers to offer low spreads, constantly working to improve our services. It facilitates its clients with a wide range of trading solutions, including a personalized dashboard.

True Forex Funds strives for excellence by working together with traders. To aid in this effort, the company has created a unique Dashboard that allows clients to access their performance data and statistics. This all-inclusive panel includes trading objectives, historical analysis, timestamps, and other helpful features. The information displayed on the Dashboard is directly sourced from the client’s trading account, providing a user-friendly and informative experience for clients to gain insights and make informed decisions.

In addition to that, True Forex Funds welcomes clients from all over the world who are 18 years or older, without any restrictions based on location or nationality. It values the diversity among its clients and strives to attract, retain, and motivate people from various backgrounds and perspectives. The company ensures that its clients are protected and that their payments and withdrawals are handled professionally.

In conclusion, trading with True Forex Funds can help traders overcome common difficulties such as undercapitalization, emotional stress, distractions, unrealistic goals, and lack of support.

About the company – True Forex Funds

