SolarWinds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of $187.1 million, representing 0.2% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 2.2% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, and total recurring revenue representing 88% of total revenue. 1

Net loss for the fourth quarter of $10.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of $74.5 million, representing a margin of 40% of total revenue.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the full year 2022 of $719.4 million, representing 0.1% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 2.0% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, and total recurring revenue representing 87% of total revenue. 1

Net loss for the full year 2022 of $929.4 million, which includes $906.4 million in impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 of $280.4 million, representing a margin of 39% of total revenue.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

“We are pleased that we delivered constant currency revenue growth in 2022 and ended the year on a positive note, outperforming our previously provided outlook for total revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter, and delivering year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 45%,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and Chief Executive Officer, SolarWinds. “Our fourth quarter demonstrated ongoing progress with the priorities we laid out at the beginning of 2022, including growing traction with our observability solutions and partner ecosystem, continued execution on customer retention, and healthy adjusted EBITDA margins. As we look to 2023, we remain focused on helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys while we seek to balance growth with profitability.”

Recent Business Highlights

SolarWinds earned industry accolades and recognitions from TrustRadius, GigaOm, Globees, Stevie Awards, and Palmarès de l’Informaticien for its observability and monitoring solutions and corporate achievements.

SolarWinds and DRYiCE™, a division of HCL Software, announced an intended expansion of their partnership focused on bringing together the best-in-class advanced AIOps, end-to-end observability, and service management platform from both companies.

TrustRadius® awarded SolarWinds a 2022 Tech Cares Award for its commitment to significant corporate social responsibility initiatives and robust diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

______________________________ 1 Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, we no longer adjust our revenue for the impact of purchase accounting, so GAAP total revenue on a reported basis is equivalent to our non-GAAP total revenue measure we have historically reported.

Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter, we entered into Amendment No. 6 to First Lien Credit Agreement to, among other things, refinance the first lien term loans and extend the maturity date to February 5, 2027. In connection with the refinancing, we made a voluntary prepayment of approximately $349.4 million of our outstanding debt. At December 31, 2022, following the prepayment, total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $148.9 million and total debt was $1.2 billion.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review by the company and its external auditors. Financial results will not be final until SolarWinds files its annual report on Form 10-K for the period. Information about SolarWinds’ use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

SolarWinds completed the previously announced separation and distribution of its managed service provider (“N-able”) business into a newly created and separately traded public company, N-able, Inc. on July 19, 2021. N‑able’s historical financial results through July 19, 2021, are reflected in SolarWinds’ consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Effective July 30, 2021, SolarWinds effected a 2:1 reverse stock split of its common stock. As a result of the reverse stock split, all share and per share figures contained in the financial statements have been retroactively restated as if the reverse stock split occurred at the beginning of the periods presented.

Financial Outlook

As of February 9, 2023, SolarWinds is providing its financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of 2023. The financial information below represents forward-looking non-GAAP financial information, including an estimate of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Beginning with the first quarter and full year of 2023, SolarWinds will provide its outlook for adjusted EBITDA rather than adjusted EBITDA margin as previously provided. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among other items mentioned below, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, amortization, certain expenses related to the cyberattack that occurred in December 2020 (the “Cyber Incident”), restructuring costs, goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charges and other costs related to non-recurring items. We have not reconciled our estimates of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these excluded items in future periods. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods. Our reported results provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Financial Outlook for First Quarter of 2023

SolarWinds’ management currently expects to achieve the following results for the first quarter of 2023:

Total revenue in the range of $177 to $182 million, representing growth at the midpoint of approximately 1% as compared to the first quarter of 2022 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $67 to $70 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.17.

Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 163.9 million.

Financial Outlook for Full Year of 2023

SolarWinds’ management currently expects to achieve the following results for the full year of 2023:

Total revenue in the range of $725 to $740 million, representing growth at the midpoint of approximately 2% over the full year of 2022 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $290 to $300 million, representing growth at the midpoint of approximately 5% over the full year of 2022 adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.69 to $0.74.

Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 165.9 million.

Additional details on the company’s outlook will be provided on the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and the full year 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “seek,” “should,” “feel,” “expect,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” “may,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) numerous risks related to the Cyber Incident, including with respect to (1) the discovery of new or different information regarding the Cyber Incident, (2) the possibility that our mitigation and remediation efforts with respect to the Cyber Incident may not be successful, (3) the possibility that additional confidential, proprietary, or personal information, including information of SolarWinds’ current or former employees and customers, was accessed and exfiltrated as a result of the Cyber Incident, (4) numerous financial, legal, reputational and other risks to us related to the Cyber Incident, including risks that the incident or SolarWinds’ response thereto, may result in the loss, compromise or corruption of data and proprietary information, loss of business as a result of termination or non-renewal of agreements or reduced purchases or upgrades of our products, reputational damage adversely affecting customer, partner and vendor relationships and investor confidence, increased attrition of personnel and distraction of key and other personnel, indemnity obligations, damages for contractual breach, penalties for violation of applicable laws or regulations, significant costs for remediation and the incurrence of other liabilities, (5) litigation and investigation risks related to the Cyber Incident, including as a result of U.S. or foreign regulatory investigations and enforcement actions, including any proceeding that may be commenced by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the previously disclosed Wells Notice, and exposure to judgements, settlements and other costs and liabilities related thereto, (6) risks that our insurance coverage may not be available or sufficient to compensate for all liabilities we incur related to these matters and (7) the possibility that our steps to secure our internal environment, improve our product development environment and ensure the security and integrity of the software that we deliver to our customers may not be successful or sufficient to protect against future threat actors or attacks or be perceived by existing and prospective customers as sufficient to address the harm caused by the Cyber Incident; (b) other risks related to cyber security, including that we may experience other security incidents or have vulnerabilities in our systems and services exploited, whether through the actions or inactions of our employees or otherwise, which may result in compromises or breaches of our and our customers’ systems or, theft or misappropriation of our and our customers’ confidential, proprietary or personal information, as well as exposure to legal and other liabilities, including the related risk of higher customer, employee and partner attrition and the loss of key personnel, as well as negative impacts to our sales, renewals and upgrades; (c) risks related to the evolving breadth of our sales motion and challenges, investments and additional costs associated with increased selling efforts toward enterprise customers and adopting a subscription first approach; (d) risks relating to increased investments in, and the timing of, our transformation from monitoring to observability; (e) risks related to any shifts in our revenue mix and the timing of how we recognize revenue as we transition to subscription; (f) regulatory risks, including risks related to evolving regulation of artificial intelligence, machine learning and the receipt, collection, storage, processing and transfer of data, (g) potential foreign exchange gains and losses related to expenses and sales denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of an associated entity; (h) any of the following factors either generally or as a result of the impacts of the Cyber Incident, the war in Ukraine, inflation or the global COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy or on our business operations and financial condition or on the business operations and financial conditions of our customers, their end-customers and our prospective customers: (1) reductions in information technology spending or delays in purchasing decisions by our customers, their end-customers and our prospective customers, (2) the inability to sell products to new customers, to sell additional products or upgrades to our existing customers or to convert our customers to subscription products, (3) any decline in our renewal or net retention rates or any delay or loss of U.S. government sales, (4) the inability to generate significant volumes of high-quality sales leads from our digital marketing initiatives and convert such leads into new business at acceptable conversion rates, (5) the timing and adoption of new products, product upgrades or pricing model changes by SolarWinds or its competitors, (6) changes in interest rates, (7) risks associated with our international operations and (8) ongoing sanctions and disruptions resulting from the war in Ukraine; (i) the possibility that our operating income could fluctuate and may decline as percentage of revenue as we make further expenditures to expand our product offerings and sales motion in order to support additional growth in our business; (j) our ability to compete effectively in the markets we serve and the risks of increased competition as we enter new markets; (k) our ability to attract, retain and motivate employees; (l) risks associated with the estimates and assumptions used in our impairment testing; (m) risks related to the spin-off of the N-able business into a newly created and separately traded public company, including that we could incur significant liability if the separation is determined to be a taxable transaction, or that potential indemnification liabilities incurred in connection with the separation could materially affect our business and financial results; (n) our inability to successfully identify, complete, and integrate acquisitions and manage our growth effectively; (o) risks associated with our status as a controlled company; and (p) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 25, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 that we anticipate filing on or before March 1, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance our understanding, and aid in the period-to-period comparison, of our performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information that is meaningful when assessing our operating performance because they exclude the impact of certain amounts that our management and board of directors do not consider part of core operating results when assessing our operational performance, allocating resources, preparing annual budgets and determining compensation. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures may provide insight to investors into the motivation and decision-making of management in operating the business.

SolarWinds also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors and security analysts to (a) compare and evaluate its performance from period to period and (b) compare its performance to those of its competitors. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the book value of their assets, their capital structures, and the method by which their assets were acquired.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating and net income (loss).

As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most comparable GAAP measures. SolarWinds’ management and board of directors compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Set forth in the tables below are the corresponding GAAP financial measures for each non-GAAP financial measure presented. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures that are set forth in the tables below. Unless noted otherwise, all non-GAAP financial measures are derived from our GAAP financial measures from continuing operations.

Non-GAAP Revenue. We define non-GAAP total revenue as total revenue excluding the impact of purchase accounting from acquisitions. The non-GAAP revenue growth rate we provide is calculated using non-GAAP total revenue from the comparable prior period. We historically monitored this measure to assess our performance because we believed our revenue growth rate would be overstated without this adjustment. We believed presenting non-GAAP total revenue aided in the comparability between periods and in assessing our overall operating performance. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, we no longer adjust our GAAP revenue for the impact of purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis. We provide non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis to provide a framework for assessing our performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars are converted into U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the corresponding prior period presented. We believe that providing non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis facilitates the comparison of non-GAAP revenue to prior periods.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Income. We provide non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating income and related non-GAAP margins using non-GAAP revenue and excluding such items as the write-down of deferred revenue related to purchase accounting, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, acquisition and other costs, restructuring costs, Cyber Incident costs and goodwill and indefinite-lived asset impairment. Management believes these measures are useful for the following reasons:

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to purchased intangible assets associated with our acquisitions. We believe that eliminating this expense from our non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, because the amortization of acquired intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions, which also vary in frequency from period to period. Accordingly, we analyze the performance of our operations in each period without regard to such expenses.

We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to purchased intangible assets associated with our acquisitions. We believe that eliminating this expense from our non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, because the amortization of acquired intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions, which also vary in frequency from period to period. Accordingly, we analyze the performance of our operations in each period without regard to such expenses. Stock-Based Compensation Expense and Related Employer-Paid Payroll Taxes. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of award types. Employer-paid payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on our stock price and the timing of the taxable events related to the equity awards, over which our management has little control, and does not correlate to the core operation of our business. Because of these unique characteristics of stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes, management excludes these expenses when analyzing the organization’s business performance.

We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of award types. Employer-paid payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on our stock price and the timing of the taxable events related to the equity awards, over which our management has little control, and does not correlate to the core operation of our business. Because of these unique characteristics of stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes, management excludes these expenses when analyzing the organization’s business performance. Acquisition and Other Costs. We exclude certain expense items resulting from acquisitions, such as legal, accounting and advisory fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, deferred compensation, severance and retention expense. In addition, we exclude certain other costs including expense related to our offerings. We consider these adjustments, to some extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, acquisitions result in operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our organic business operations. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures that exclude acquisition and other costs, allows users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historical and current results of our continuing operations, and also facilitates comparisons to our historical results and results of less acquisitive peer companies, both with and without such adjustments.

We exclude certain expense items resulting from acquisitions, such as legal, accounting and advisory fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, deferred compensation, severance and retention expense. In addition, we exclude certain other costs including expense related to our offerings. We consider these adjustments, to some extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, acquisitions result in operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our organic business operations. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures that exclude acquisition and other costs, allows users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historical and current results of our continuing operations, and also facilitates comparisons to our historical results and results of less acquisitive peer companies, both with and without such adjustments. Restructuring Costs. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes restructuring costs such as severance and the estimated costs of exiting and terminating facility lease commitments, as they relate to our corporate restructuring and exit activities and costs related to the separation of employment with executives of the Company. In addition, we exclude certain costs resulting from the spin-off of N-able reported in continuing operations.

