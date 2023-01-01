Hammerspace Announces 300 Percent Year-Over-Year Growth

Momentum Driven by Urgent Demand for an Enterprise-Wide Global Data Environment to Unify Data Across Edge, Data Centers and Clouds

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement—Hammerspace, the leader in connecting global Enterprise users and applications with their data on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud service, today announced major momentum in new customer adoption, expansion in existing customers and new routes to market.

“New customers across a wide range of enterprise markets and government agencies are rapidly turning to Hammerspace to help them modernize their data architectures,” said David Flynn, Founder and CEO at Hammerspace. “These decentralized organizations can’t continue to grow their business without a solution to make data accessible to any user or any application, anywhere, no matter where the data is stored.”

“Data movement across the distributed cloud is a regular occurrence,” said Scott Sinclair, Senior Analyst at ESG. “Expansion into hybrid and multi-cloud environments often is accompanied by a continued reliance on data centers, colocation facilities, and the edge to locate their data and applications.”

“We are excited to celebrate Q4’FY22 as the best quarter in company history. A significant 42 percent of our Q4 bookings sales came from expansion business with existing customers,” said Chris Bowen, SVP of Global Sales at Hammerspace. “Our customers are rapidly deploying Hammerspace into new workflows as well as adding additional data from existing workloads.”

Annual Results – Fiscal Year 2022

“Hammerspace creates a global namespace and automates content orchestration, enabling our rapidly growing studio team to work more productively regardless of which office they are based,” said Clement Germain, Lead Flame Artist and VFX Supervisor at Mathematic Studios. “Since our founding in 2006, our focus has consistently been on creating excellence in VFX art direction versus VFX execution. Hammerspace’s solution provides a competitive advantage to our team and the ability to continue delivering unparalleled work to our clients.”

Looking Forward To 2023

“We will continue to invest in making data access to the end user and performance-demanding remote applications simple, reliable and secure. We also plan to continually invest in the customer support team while expanding our global go-to-market reach,” added Flynn.

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

