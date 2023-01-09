Sorrento Distributes Dividend Confirmation Statements to 146 Brokerage Firms and Provides Specific Instruction to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today distributed dividend confirmation statements to 146 brokerage firms regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”) held by Sorrento. These statements, which contain the account numbers and amount of Scilex dividend shares, were previously mailed out by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

The dividend confirmation statements are being distributed on behalf of Sorrento and Scilex to notify each brokerage firm of Sorrento’s previously announced stock dividend (the “Dividend”) consisting of an aggregate of 76,000,000 shares (the “Dividend Stock”) of common stock of Scilex held by Sorrento to record holders of (i) Sorrento’s common stock (the “Record Common Holders”) as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the “Record Date”), and (ii) certain warrants to purchase Sorrento common stock (which have or may have the right to participate in the Dividend pursuant to the terms of their respective warrants).

According to Sorrento’s estimates, approximately 60 million or more shares of Sorrento common stock were sold “short” as of the Record Date. In the event the shares of Sorrento common stock were held through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization and were sold “short” as of the Record Date, holders should consult with their financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine whether they may also be deemed “short” Scilex common stock as a result of the Dividend, as well as any obligations required for you to cover your “short” position(s). Please note that “naked short” sales or “naked short” positions in any Sorrento common stock may constitute a violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation SHO.

Each Record Common Holder is entitled to receive 0.1410127 of a share of Scilex common stock for each one share of Sorrento common stock held by such Record Common Holder as of the close of business on the Record Date. The payment date for the Dividend was January 19, 2023. The resulting fewer number of shares of Scilex common stock that will be available to trade could cause the trading market of the common stock of Scilex to become less liquid. As noted above, Scilex’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), has already distributed to brokerage firms, as the Record Common Holder (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), a book-entry/DRS transaction confirmation (the “Dividend Confirmation Statement”) reflecting the portion of the Dividend Stock allocated to such firm (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), which Dividend Confirmation Statements were mailed to the addresses on record with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

In the event that brokerage firms did not receive copies of the Dividend Confirmation Statements, please contact CST immediately. Sorrento and Scilex are requesting that each brokerage firm distribute the Dividend Stock to the actual beneficial owners thereof and to reflect Scilex’s CUSIP number 80880W106 and value of Scilex common stock on each beneficial owner’s brokerage statement.  

Sorrento and Scilex have given specific instructions to Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, on how to answer certain inquiries from Record Holders and brokerage firms:

  • When beneficial holders call CST:
    • CST will direct the beneficial holders to contact their brokers.
  • When brokers call CST:
    • CST needs to confirm with the broker that such broker has received their Dividend Confirmation Statement.
    • If brokers did not get the Dividend Confirmation Statement, CST will distribute the Dividend Confirmation Statement again to the applicable broker.
  • CST will communicate to the brokers that Sorrento and Scilex demand that brokers distribute the Scilex common stock to the individual accounts of the beneficial holders.
  • If brokers refuse to distribute the Scilex common stock, Sorrento and Scilex will work with CST and the beneficial holder in exiting their brokerage accounts out of “street” name and into book entry format with CST so that the beneficial holder becomes the direct holder of record with CST. The beneficial holders will be charged $15 for the exit of such positions from their brokerage accounts.

To obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation Statement and to have the Dividend Stock reflected on such Dividend Confirmation Statement further distributed to the actual beneficial owners thereof, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, by phone or email at:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: [email protected]

Broker List

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC

https://www.abnamro.com/clearing/en/contact-form

 175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US		 Albert Fried & Company LLC

[email protected]

 45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR
24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US
AMALGAMATED BANK

https://www.amalgamatedbank.com/contact

 275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10003 US		 AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.

[email protected]

 682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55474 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
APEX CLEARING CORPORATION

[email protected]

 2 GATEWAY
CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK
NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US		 BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS

1.800.878.7878

https://www.privatebank.bankofamerica.com/find-an-advisor.html

 901 MAIN STREET
12TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS 23113 US
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

[email protected]

 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US.		 BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.

[email protected]

 DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ
JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.

[email protected]

 DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US		 BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP.

https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/contact-us/

 3 2ND STREET
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US
BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST

https://www.bmoharris.com/main/contact-us/

 11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53224 US		 BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto

[email protected]

 250 YONGE STREET,
7TH FLOOR
7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA
CANADA
BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
[email protected]		 100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001		 BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
[email protected]		 100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001
BNY MELLON

[email protected]

 PO BOX 392002
500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH
PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US		 BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT

[email protected]

 1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
BNYMELLON

[email protected]

 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE		 BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD.

[email protected]

 ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10286

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
  NY NEW YORK 13057 US    
BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG

[email protected]

 500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA
15258		 BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS

[email protected]

 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED

[email protected]

 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK
13057 US		 BNYMELLON/RE ETF – ISHARES DTC/NSCC

[email protected]

 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057
BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD

[email protected]

 500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258		 BOFA

[email protected]

 4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
BOFA

[email protected]

 4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US		 BOFA
SECURITIES INC

[email protected]

 4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.

[email protected]

 140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US		 BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF

[email protected]

 140 BROADWAY NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005
CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS**

[email protected]

 55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE
SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2H7 CANADA		 CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.

[email protected]

 609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA
CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO.

https://www.cantor.com/investor-center/

 135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL
NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10041 US		 CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.

[email protected]

 100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5H 1S3 CA CANADA
CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC

[email protected]

 400 FIRST STREET
SOUTH, SUITE 300
SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD		 CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC.

800-435-4000

https://www.schwab.com/contact-us

 211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA
94105 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
  MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US    
CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.

[email protected]

 199 BAY STREET
SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA
CANADA		 CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS**

[email protected].

 161 BAY STREET 10 FL
TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2S8 CA CANADA
CITIBANK, N.A./ETF

1-800-950-5114

 3800 CITIGROUP CENTER
B2/2 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610		 CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

1-800-950-5114

 3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

1-800-950-5114

 580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE
NY NEW YORK 14068 US		 CLEAR STREET LLC

https://clearstreet.io/contact

 4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor
150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10007
CLEARSTREET IO

[email protected]

 55 BROADWAY
(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK
NEW YORK 10006 US		 COMMERCE BANK

[email protected]

 922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY
MO MISSOURI 64106 US
COR CLEARING LLC

[email protected]

 9300 UNDERWOOD AVE
SUITE 400 OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68114 US		 Credential Securities Inc.

[email protected]

 800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6E 4T6 CA CANADA
CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED

[email protected]

 33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB
UNITED KINGDOM		 CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC

[email protected]

 39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM
NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US
D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.

https://dadavidson.com/Contact-Us

 8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA
59401 US		 DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE
VALORES

https://www.dcv.cl/en/contact.html

 AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001
FLOOR 12, C.P.
7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC.

[email protected]

 1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA		 DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY

[email protected]

 1251 Avenue Of The Americas
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020
DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.

[email protected]

 60 WALL STREET
9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US		 DRIVEWEALTH, LLC

https://www.drivewealth.com/lets-build-together/

 15 EXCHANGE PLACE
10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY
NEW JERSEY 07302
E*TRADE CLEARING LLC

https://us.etrade.com/contact-us

 HARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER
501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US		 EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.

1 (800) 441-2357

 12555 MANCHESTER ROAD
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US
EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.

1 (800) 441-2357

 201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS
MO MISSOURI 63043 US		 FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA
ULC/CDS**

[email protected]

 483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO
ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA
FIFTH THIRD BANK

1-866-671-5353

 5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE
MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI
OH OHIO 45227 US		 FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC.

https://folioinvesting.com/folioinvesting/contact-us/

 8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8TH FLOOR MCLEAN
VA VIRGINIA 22102 US
FUTU CLEARING INC.

[email protected]

 12750 Merit Drive
SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251		 GMP SECURITIES L.P.

416 943 6696

 145 KING STREET
WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA
GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC

[email protected].

 222 SOUTH MAIN STREET
Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US		 HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS**

https://www.haywood.com/who-we-are/locations

 200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3L6 CANADA
HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.

https://www.hilltopsecurities.com/contact/

 1201 ELM ST.
35TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS
75270 US		 HRT FINANCIAL LLC

[email protected]

 150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE
CENTER

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
      57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10007 US
HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR
STOCK LOAN

https://www.us.hsbc.com/customer-service/contact-us/

 452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10018 US		 HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

[email protected]

 452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NEW YORK
10018 US
INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC

877-442-2757

 2 PICKWICK PLAZA
2ND FLOOR GREENWICH
CT CONNECTICUT
06830 US		 J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF

https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv/contact-us/

 1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO
43240
J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP.

(347) 643-1000

 FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US		 JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

[email protected]

 1717 ARCH STREET
17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US
JEFFERIES LLC

https://www.jefferies.com/FooterPages/Contact-Us/94

 101 HUDSON
STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US		 JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

[email protected]

 FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK

[email protected]

 FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11245 US		 JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA

[email protected]

 FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

https://www.key.com/personal/customer-support/contact-us.html

 4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN
OH OHIO 44144 US		 LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC.

https://www.vmbl.ca/portal/web/site_public/contactez-nous

 1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3A 3K3 CA CANADA
LPL FINANCIAL LLC

[email protected]

 4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE
SAN DIEGO
CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US		 MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY

https://www3.mtb.com/homepage/explore-the-m-and-t-bank-help-center/mandt-bank-phone-numbers-by-department/telephone-directory

 ONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO
NY NEW YORK 14203 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED

[email protected]

 1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE
ON ONTARIO
L6M 2W2 CA CANADA		 MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION

[email protected]

 101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND
NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US
MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED

https://www.ml.com/contactus/contact-us.html

 4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US		 MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT

212-407-1000

 810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10019
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC.

212-407-1000

 810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019		 MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK
BRANCH
https://safe.tr.mufg.jp/cgi-bin/english/index_contact/index_contact_01.cgi?r=7		 280 PARK AVE
39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10017
Morgan Stanley

[email protected]

 1300 THAMES STREET
THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND 21231 US		 MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC

[email protected]

 1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC

[email protected]

 1 NEW YORK PLAZA
39TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US		 MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC.

[email protected]

 77 SUMMER STREET
3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

http://www.national-financial-services.com/contact_us/

 499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US		 NBCN INC.

[email protected]

 1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 5J2 CA CANADA
NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/contact/

 309 WEST 49TH STREET
10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10019 US		 ODLUM BROWN LIMITED

[email protected]

 250 HOWE STREET
SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3R8 CA CANADA
OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC.

[email protected]

 85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US		 PERSHING LLC

https://www.pershing.com/contact/

 1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
PHILLIP CAPITAL INC.

[email protected]

 141 W. JACKSON
BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US		 PI FINANCIAL CORP.

[email protected]

 666 BURRARD ST
SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3N1 CA CANADA
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

[email protected] 

 4100 W 150TH STREET
ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND
OH OHIO 44135 US		 PRINCIPAL BANK

https://www.principal.com/contact-us

 711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES
IA IOWA 50392
QUESTRADE INC./CDS**

[email protected]

 5650 YONGE ST.,
Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA
CANADA		 Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

[email protected]

 880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG
FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US
RAYMOND JAMES LTD.

[email protected]

 925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA
CANADA

 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC

 [email protected]

 60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US
RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC

[email protected]

 21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5L 1A7 CANADA		 RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY

https://www.reliancetrustgroup.com/contact

 1100 ABERNATHY RD.
500 NORTHPARK
SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA
30113 US
RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY

[email protected]

 4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 US ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED

[email protected]

 777 E WISCONSIN AVE
9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN
53202 US
ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC

[email protected]

 500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA
32746 US		 SAFRA SECURITIES LLC

https://www.safrasecurities.com/Contact.aspx

 546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10036 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC.

[email protected]

 150 KING STREET W
5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA
CANADA		 SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY

https://www.seic.com/contact-us

 1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US
SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY

https://www.seic.com/contact-us

 1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA
19456 US		 SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC

https://americas.societegenerale.com/en/contact/

 480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US
SSB – BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST

[email protected]

 50 California Street San Francisco
CA CALIFORNIA 94163		 SSB – TRUST CUSTODY

 [email protected]

 30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA
CANADA
SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES

https://www.ssbtexas.com/contact

 1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02171		 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO

[email protected]

 16 WALL STREET
5TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US
STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE

[email protected]

 1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS
02171		 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF

[email protected]

 1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

[email protected]

 30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5C 3G6 CA CANADA		 STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
[email protected] 		501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63102 US
STONEX FINANCIAL INC.
[email protected] 		2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA
35243 US		 TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC.

https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html

 200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68154 US
TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY

https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html

 77 BLOOR STREET WEST
3RD FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5S 1M2 CA CANADA 		TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY

[email protected]

 208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN
TX TEXAS 78701 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
       
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

[email protected]

 500 GRANT STREET
27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US		 THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

https://www.huntington.com/customer-service/contact-us

 7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS
OH OHIO 43209 US
THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY

https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/contact-us-corporate-overview

 333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60603 US		 TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC

[email protected]

 120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US
U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC.
[email protected] 		60 LIVINGSTON AVE
EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL
MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US		 U.S. BANK N.A./ETF

https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html

 1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html

 1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302
SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53212 US		 UBS AG

https://www.ubs.com/global/en/our-firm/locations.html

 480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US
UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
[email protected] 		1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY
07086 US		 UBS SECURITIES LLC

https://www.ubs.com/us/en/wealth-management/contact-us.html

 677 WASHINGTON BLVD
STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US

Broker Name Broker Address   Broker Name Broker Address
UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
[email protected] 		928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 US VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION

https://corporate.vanguard.com/content/corporatesite/us/en/corp/contact-us.html

 100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US
VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC
[email protected] 		1301 Route 36
Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)
HAZLET
NEW JERSEY 7730 US		 VELOX CLEARING LLC
[email protected] 		2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE
SUITE 725A ANAHEIM
CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US
VIRTU AMERICAS LLC

[email protected]om

 ONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US		 VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
[email protected] 		4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US
WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC
[email protected] 		1000 WILSHIRE BLVD
8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES
CA CALIFORNIA
90017 US		 WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC.
[email protected] 		1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.
LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG

https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/

 733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55402 US		 WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC

https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/

 1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63103 US
WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC

https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/

 1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA
28262 US		 WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.
[email protected] 		236 SOUTH MAIN STREET
SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Media and Investor Relations
Contact: Brian Cooley
Email: [email protected]

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
G-MAB™, DAR-T™, Seprehvec™, SOFUSA™, COVI-MSC™, COVIMARK™, Ovydso™ and Fujovee™ are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.
ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
©2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

