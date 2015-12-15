Tele Columbus Deploys Transformational Cloud Metro Infrastructure with Juniper Networks & NEC

German fiber network provider leverages network with reduced resource consumption to deliver exceptional user experiences and sustainable business growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced that they are working with Tele Columbus AG, one of Germany’s leading fiber network providers, to create a converged interconnect network (CIN) built on Juniper’s Cloud Metro infrastructure and NEC’s xHaul transformation services, that will converge all its services onto a single, high-performance platform. Tele Columbus is investing in the next-generation network to enable sustainable business growth that can consistently deliver scalable, high-quality digital entertainment and business service experiences while managing costs and environmental considerations effectively. As a key to this initiative, the initial launch of the new platform will take place in early 2023.

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany’s leading fiber network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the company offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 200 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand enter-tainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the company is actively supporting the fiber-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. To remain profitable, relevant and differentiated in a growing, highly-competitive market, Tele Columbus decided to move from its existing network architecture to an open architecture to gain flexibility, increased agility, optimized user quality of experience, as well as significantly improved return on investment (ROI) and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Conceiving Tele Columbus’s Cloud Metro Network

Following consultancy and comprehensive validations led by NEC 5G Transport Network Center of Excellence (CoE) in EMEA, Juniper’s Cloud Metro solution was chosen by Tele Columbus to create a Converged Interconnect Network (CIN) that enables all consumer and business services to be managed and delivered more cost-effectively from a single infrastructure.

Sustainable expansion for the future was a key consideration for Tele Columbus. Juniper Networks™ ACX7000 Family products offer category-leading port speed options to help customers grow in-place as their capacity needs increase, allowing easy transition from 100G to 400G with different choices of optics. The ACX7000’s future proof performance enables longer system life, better economics and ultimately reduced e-waste.

The ability of the ACX7000 Family to support scale-out configurations for distributed access enables more optical reach closer to users, helping Tele Columbus to deliver the best possible user experience consistently. The ACX7000’s layer-3 design with better link efficiency enables easy, economical expansion into new sites and investment protection to absorb increased capacity for the future.

NEC is providing xHaul transformation services tailored to meet Tele Columbus’s business requirements. The services are based on its CoE’s global telecom expertise combined with local engineering support for Tele Columbus throughout design, deployment and operation, including training and optimization efforts, to ensure that the introduction of the new platform enhances their service quality and competitiveness.

Flexibility & Agility

Tele Columbus wanted to build its new network and migrate services in a phased approach. The initial phase—data centers, network core and metro network—is underway, with plans to connect the first tranche of subscribers in the first half of 2023. Ongoing phases will follow, leading to a complete, carefully-managed migration to Cloud Metro including automation for operational efficiency over time.

The simplified approach to technology and deployment from Juniper and NEC, including fewer components and a single operating system (Junos® OS Evolved) end-to-end, was also attractive to Tele Columbus.

Tele Columbus has a highly proactive approach to its sustainability responsibilities, so it was keen to ensure investment in a new infrastructure that supported its strategy and delivered improved TCO.

“German subscribers – as elsewhere – are already focused on the performance, scalability and reliability of digital services as those will become even more important differentiators in the future. In order to meet these expectations in the context of exponential data growth, we stepped ahead transforming our technology platform and by that shaping our business for the future. The Cloud Metro solution, the partnership of Juniper and NEC and attentive local support matched our needs and has shown us the value of simplicity, innovation and open, multi-vendor principles. This has enabled a migration path that honors Tele Columbus’ vision, sustainability imperatives and commercial considerations front and center.”

– Michael Fränkle, Chief Technology Officer, Tele Columbus AG

“NEC is honored to contribute to Tele Columbus’s transformation journey in tight coordination with Juniper. The validation of Juniper’s Cloud Metro in our CoE lab has proven it as a robust, scalable and sustainable solution, and one of the essential pillars to NEC xHaul Transformation Services, to innovate our customers’ transport network to the next generation. NEC is committed to continue supporting Tele Colombus’ business success as a local partner in Germany, as well as our valued customers across the globe.”

– Hideyuki Ogata, General Manager of Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC

“Juniper is thrilled to be selected by Tele Columbus as a new strategic vendor, working alongside our Global Alliance partner NEC. The business strategy driving Tele Columbus’s network transformation confirms that traditional, device-centric “retro metro” network solutions are no longer fit-for-purpose. Our Cloud Metro solution is uniquely designed to overcome the overlapping pressures of service scalability, user experience demands, environmental considerations and operational cost efficiencies that are faced by today’s service providers.”

– Brendan Gibbs, Senior Vice President of Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks

Juniper & NEC at Mobile World Congress (February 27-March 2, 2023)



Juniper: Hall 2, 2D12 (Cloud Metro demo on demand)



NEC: Hall 2, 2H40

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

About Tele Columbus AG

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany’s leading fiber network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the company, offers highspeed internet including telephony and more than 200 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand enter-tainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the company is actively supporting the fiber-based infrastructure and broadband inter-net expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fiber network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterfoehring/Munich.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Penny Still



Juniper Networks



[email protected]

+44 (0) 1372 385 692

Nana Rodaki



Platform Communications



[email protected]

+44 (0) 7455 15 9523

Sebastian Artymiak



Director Corporate Communications



[email protected]

+49 (30) 3388 4177