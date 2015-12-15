Arrcus announces that FlexMCN is now available in AWS Marketplace

Solution addresses hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and co-location provider use cases

News Summary

Arrcus FlexMCN is ideal for today’s hybrid, multi-cloud world

Multitenancy, role-based access control enables multi-cloud connectivity as a managed service

FlexMCN also secures cloud workloads from attackers using egress FQDN filtering

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile World Congress – Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, today announced that its FlexMCN solution is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Arrcus FlexMCN can be used for hybrid cloud use cases – to connect on-premises data center workloads to clouds over any underlay connectivity. The industry’s most flexible multi-cloud solution can now connect workloads on AWS to workloads on the cloud, allowing those other workloads to leverage the power of AWS. Co-location providers can also employ FlexMCN to interconnect customer workloads between AWS and other cloud providers.

AWS customers will now have access to FlexMCN directly within AWS Marketplace. The FlexMCN platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Arrcus within their AWS Marketplace account.

“We are very excited about making our FlexMCN solution available in AWS Marketplace,” said Sanjay Kumar, vice president of product management and marketing at Arrcus. “With FlexMCN on AWS, businesses can benefit from Arrcus’ best-in-class ACE networking technology and leverage the power of AWS. These businesses also have the flexibility to choose between FlexMCN’s pay-as-you-go and bring-your-own-license consumption models.”

FlexMCN is a unique solution that provides a consistent architecture for the distributed cloud. FlexMCN comprises ArcOS for deployments in the data center and edge, and ArcOrchestrator the management plane, to deploy the data plane software ArcEdge. ArcOrchestrator and ArcEdge can be deployed anywhere – on premises, private or public cloud, or at a co-location provider. FlexMCN provides secure and programmable edge to multi-cloud connectivity for distributed cloud environments.

FlexMCN’s support for multitenancy and role-based access control makes the platform ready to deliver multi-cloud connectivity as a managed service. Arrcus FlexMCN also secures cloud workloads from attackers. Its egress fully qualified domain name (FQDN) filtering provides centralized control over internet-bound traffic and granular control at each ArcEdge/VPC.

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus LinkedIn and @arrcusinc.

Contacts

Sara Delacruz



[email protected]