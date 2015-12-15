Renowned Toronto-based law firm William Jaksa Criminal Litigation (416-900-0998) is now offering representation to defendants in the Milton, ON area.

Toronto, Ontario – The firm's latest move extends its expertise in representing clients who are facing serious criminal charges, ranging from murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault to theft, fraud, and drug-related offences.

Toronto Lawyer William Jaksa Launches New Milton ON Criminal Litigation Services

Prospective clients can now reach out to Mr. Jaksa and his team for assistance and advice on all matters relating to the Canadian criminal justice system. The firm is built upon a commitment to conscientious preparation and the pursuit of a fair trial for all individuals, regardless of the nature of the charges they face.

William Jaksa Criminal Litigation keeps a watchful eye on the conduct of law enforcement to ensure that a client’s rights are protected at all stages of the criminal process. “From the initial arrest and police interviews to pre-trial motions and court proceedings, offenders can be vulnerable to abuses of power, particularly if they have been arraigned for the first time,” a company spokesperson said. “As a result, it is crucial for those facing charges to have an experienced attorney who understands the law and how it is applied.”

Mr. William Jaksa takes time to explore and explain all the options available to defendants, collaborating with clients to assemble all of the necessary evidence to fight their case and act in their best interests at all times. He undertakes detailed legal research for its entire caseload, handles all negotiations with the police and the judiciary, and ensures that all evidence held by law enforcement is subject to a thorough disclosure review. This can save cases going to court if the Crown’s case is deemed to be too weak to sustain a conviction.

William Jaksa Criminal Litigation clients can be assured that their rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms are protected at all times. The firm brings expertise in negotiating bail terms, making sure any conditions imposed are fair and appropriate for the case in question. Learn more at https://www.toronto-criminal-lawyer.co/best-criminal-lawyer-toronto

“Mr. Jaksa understands the impact criminal charges can have on one’s reputation, which is why he exhausts all means to ensure his clients get a fair chance before the courts,” the representative said. “He has been representing clients for more than 15 years, and he credits his longevity to the level of attention and care he brings to each case.”

