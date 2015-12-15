Trethera Announces Appointment of Laurent Dubois to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trethera Corporation (“Trethera”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel drugs targeting nucleotide metabolism for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of Laurent Dubois to the Trethera Board of Directors as an independent director. A healthcare executive veteran with over two decades of experience at McKinsey & Company and GE Healthcare, Mr. Dubois also will chair the Board’s Compensation Committee.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Laurent’s experience and expertise join our efforts to serve patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Ken Schultz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trethera. “Laurent’s background in commercial pharmaceuticals, drug branding, and hospital care delivery will be highly valued as we expand our multifaceted drug into more advanced proof-of-concept clinical trials and work to deepen our relationships with leading biopharmaceutical companies.”

“I am pleased to join Trethera’s board as it considers the possible commercial development paths for TRE-515 at this crucial evolution stage with very promising Phase 1 dose escalation data now in hand,” said Mr. Dubois. “There are strong indications that TRE-515 has the potential to treat a wide array of solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. This potential and the newly issued composition of matter patent providing exclusivity in the world’s largest market until late 2041, place Trethera in an outstanding position to work towards near-term catalysts and prepare for anticipated growth.”

Mr. Dubois, 53, is the former CEO of GE Healthcare Partners, GE’s hospital solutions, consulting and advanced analytics franchise. While there, he served on the GE Healthcare Global Executive Committee and launched the GEHC Command Centers for hospital operations. Prior to GE, Mr. Dubois was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he was a leader of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products practice, and served several of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Laurent is currently the CEO of ADB Safegate, a Carlyle portfolio company and the global leader in airside guidance technology for airports. He began his career in the oil and gas industry, with roles of increasing responsibility at Texaco and TotalEnergies.

Mr. Dubois holds an Economics & Business Economics masters degree from the Free University of Brussels. He also served on the selection committee of the Prince Albert Fund, a program of the King Baudouin Foundation.

About Trethera

Trethera is a clinical stage privately held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Founded by prominent UCLA scientists, Trethera is led by experienced management and board members. Trethera’s innovative approach to targeting nucleotide metabolism led to the development of TRE-515, an orally administered capsule twice designated by the FDA as an Orphan Drug. TRE-515 is a first-in-class clinical stage drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate DNA precursors. It is believed that some forms of cancer may be preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway to support tumor growth, and certain autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, might also respond to TRE-515 treatment. Trethera is developing TRE-515 for use as a monotherapy or in combination, to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability of cancer or autoimmune diseases that will transform outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit us at trethera.com or e-mail Investor Relations at [email protected].

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Trethera believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Although Trethera has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, Trethera cautions that such statements are based on current expectations about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to medical and scientific research, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Trethera’s control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the extent to which development of any novel cancer therapies or therapies for autoimmune diseases succeeds; whether Trethera would obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to commence human trials or commercialize TRE-515 or any novel therapies resulting from such research; Trethera successfully implementing its growth strategy, including that relating to its disease therapies; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and risks and uncertainties applicable to the business of Trethera. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Trethera does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.