Yugabyte Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for YugabyteDB

Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates Yugabyte’s industry-leading commitment to information security

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced that it achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 certification which covers the company’s product offerings: YugabyteDB, YugabyteDB Anywhere, and YugabyteDB Managed. This designation demonstrates Yugabyte’s continued commitment to data and database security.

Created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO/IEC 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and globally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) by specifying how organizations should implement the proper security and management controls to ensure data is treated in a secure manner.

“Security and data privacy processes are critical to how we design and operate YugabyteDB. We recognize that security is a priority for enterprises undergoing database modernization initiatives,” said Maurice Olsen, Director, Information Security and Compliance at Yugabyte. “As the company behind the distributed SQL database of choice for business-critical workloads, we are committed to delivering the necessary features and processes to ensure YugabyteDB can safely manage large amounts of critical data in production environments.”

To achieve this certification, Yugabyte’s compliance was validated by an independent certification body after demonstrating a repeatable, systematic approach to managing and protecting customer data. The official ISO 27001 certification further demonstrates the maturity of Yugabyte’s security program, differentiating the industry-leading open source distributed SQL database, YugabyteDB, from other offerings.

The ISO 27001 certification arrives on the heels of Yugabyte completing the SOC 2 Type II attestation for the company’s suite of products. To learn more about Yugabyte’s compliance certification and authorizations, visit https://www.yugabyte.com/compliance/.

To learn more about Yugabyte or YugabyteDB, please visit: www.yugabyte.com.

About Yugabyte

​​Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

