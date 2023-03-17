QATAR, UAE, Mar 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Exito Media Concepts is organizing a tech summit which is aligned with the Qatar’s National Vision 2030 that is driving significant advancements in the country.

The 17th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit Qatar is taking place on 16th of March 2023 at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa. The summit will bring together senior government representatives, thought leaders, and leading industry experts to share their knowledge and experience on the latest technologies and trends shaping industries in the region.

At the summit, you will hear from top IT experts on emerging technologies, strategies, action plans and best practices towards building an agile digital organization. We will have panel discussions, industry keynotes and solution showcases that will enable IT leaders to chart out the optimal strategic path. The Summit is taking place with the support of The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF).

The event will focus on topics like 5G, Cloud Technology, IoT, Cyber Security, Smart Cities, Intelligent Automation and others helping in transforming organizations into digital businesses.

Experts joining the conference are:

– Kareem Refaay, Managing Director, The London Institute Of Banking & Finance MENA

– John Mankarios, Vice President – IT, QInvest LLC

– Dr Mohamed Elhindi, CIO, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU)

– Amr Metwally, Assistant Executive Director, ITQAN, Clinical Simulation And Innovation Centre, Hamad Medical Corporation

– Alexey Sidorov, Data Management Director & Chief, Evangelist Middle East’S, Denodo

– Santiago Banales, Managing Director – Iberdrola Innovation Middle East

– Imran Chowdhury, Global Head Of Data Protection & Governance, Al Jazeera Media Network

– Hamid Menouar,Senior R&D Expect And Product Manager, Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC)

– Najmul Haque, Head of PMO, Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’

– Hamdan Merchant, Sr Director Innovation, IT & Operational Excellence, GWC

– Faizal Babu Kavungal, Head Of Enterprise Risk Management & Governance, Gulf Drilling International Ltd (Q.S.C.)

“Organizational digital transformation is a key driver of economic growth and diversification that is in line with Qatar’s 2030 National Vision. Now in its 17th Edition, the Digital Transformation Series is coming to Qatar and is the ideal summit that will enable the public and private sectors to embrace technologies that will foster change and unlock operational efficiencies,” said Rishikesh Shetty, CEO, of Exito Media Concepts, the organizer of the event.

The summit is expected to attract 150+ attendees from across the region, making it a must-attend event for everyone in the industry.

For more information and to register for the event, Visit: www.digitaltransformationsummit/qatar

About Exito

We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!

